If you have been paying attention, there have been new developments in the Hunter Biden laptop saga. You may not care about what Hunter did or did not do, but you should care about what 51 intelligence officials did just before the 2020 presidential election.
On Oct. 19, 2020, these officials, including James Clapper, former director of National Intelligence and John Brennan, former CIA director, issued a letter titled, “Public Statement on the Hunter Biden Emails”.
In this letter, these officials first establish their bonafides, their deep belief in American democracy and their suspicions about Russian interference. They state, “We are all individuals who devoted significant portions of our lives to national security. All of us have an understanding of the wide range of Russian overt and covert activities that undermine U.S. national security, with some of us knowing Russian behavior intimately, as we worked to defend our nation against it for a career.”
The letter goes on, “Perhaps most important, each of us believes deeply that American citizens should determine the outcome of elections, not foreign governments. … It is for all these reasons that we write to say that the arrival on the U.S. political scene of emails purportedly belonging to Vice President Biden’s son Hunter… has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”
They then set forth the factors that have raised their suspicions:
“There are a number of factors that make us suspicious of Russian involvement. … (With) Trump down in the polls, there is incentive for Moscow to pull out the stops to do anything possible to help Trump win and/or to weaken Biden should he win.”
Having identified Trump as the Russian’s choice to be re-elected and despite the total debunking of the Russian collusion accusations from the 2016 election, these intelligence officials then conveniently target the very means by which the Russians effectuated their plan. They state unequivocally that, “a ‘laptop op’ fits the bill, as the publication of the emails are clearly designed to discredit Biden. Such an operation would be consistent with some of the key methods Russia has used in its now multi-year operation to interfere in our democracy.”
The letter continues to reference two media reports that suggested Rudy Giuliani, who gave Hunter’s laptop to the New York Post newspaper, was the target of Russian manipulation. They stated, “We do not know whether these press reports are accurate, but they do suggest concern within Executive Branch departments and agencies that mirrors ours. It is high time that Russia stops interfering in our democracy.”
Any reasonable person would understand that these intelligence officials believed Hunter’s laptop was the product of Russian interference in the 2020 election.
Moreover, any reasonable person would believe that this letter and its dissemination by the media before the election had an impact on that election, and consequently an impact on the course and history of our country.
Of course, these officials gave themselves that favorite corrupt tool known as “plausible deniability” when they wrote, “We want to emphasize that we do not know if the emails, provided to the New York Post by President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, are genuine or not and that we do not have evidence of Russian involvement — just that our experience makes us deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case.”
Despite this supposed disclaimer, these top-level and highly experienced intelligence officials were nevertheless “deeply suspicious” that Russia played a “significant role”.
Soon, James Clapper and others will appear before the House Judiciary Committee to be questioned about this letter. Amazingly, Clapper is now claiming that the media distorted the letter by making it sound more definitive in the authors’ belief in Russian disinformation.
Of course, if this were true, one must ask why Clapper or any other of the 50 intelligence officials never complained about the media’s coverage of the letter until now. Nor does it explain Clapper’s silence when Joe Biden referred to this letter in one of his debates against Trump. Clapper is now playing “Mickey the Dunce” and saying he was unaware of Biden’s use of the letter in the debate.
Does anyone believe that a former director of national Intelligence who had authored such a letter did not watch that presidential debate?
I believe with all my heart that these officials need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Their actions are exactly the kind of lawlessness that can bring down a nation. Their actions make Hunter’s laptop and even any pay-to-play schemes pale in comparison. They are the deep state and swamp that have corrupted our country and threatened our democracy.
Benedict Arnold would be proud.
