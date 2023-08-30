Now facing four indictments, Donald Trump continues to break his own records as America’s most enigmatic president. There are so many story lines circling our 45th president that someday it will rival “All the President’s Men” as a Hollywood classic.
Trump’s political journey, both before, during and now after his presidency, surely must rival if not exceed those of some of his predecessors. His recent mug shot at Fulton County jail in Georgia is a stunner. The defiant stare into the camera says it all. Ever the capitalist, he is emblazoning his mug shot on T-shirts, coffee mugs and bumper stickers.
I dare say that Trump’s mug shot will be as memorable as Uncle Sam’s “I Want You” and “Rosie the Riveter.” I am not suggesting that his photograph will have even a smidgeon of the historical or patriotic significance of those two iconic images, but that his legacy as a populist president befallen with multiple indiscretions and criminal accusations will linger well beyond his mortal days.
If Trump were a lightning rod, he would be a mile high. Everywhere he goes, and everything he says and does, becomes front-page news. You either hate him or love him. Not even Richard Nixon in his Watergate days engendered such vitriolic divisiveness in America.
The Aug. 23 Republican debate manifested yet another first for Trump. Granted he holds a decisive lead in the polls to become the nominee for his party. Nevertheless, to skip the debate was a bold political decision. It might turn out to have been a mistake as he allowed his rivals to carve out their own candidacies without the withering aura of Donald Trump.
On the other hand, Trump’s interview with Tucker Carlson on Twitter (now known as X) dwarfed the debate in terms of viewership. Why would 10 times or more Americans watch a taped interview on a social media platform rather than a live televised debate among several serious candidates?
When all is said and done in the Trump era, I think historians will have a feast dissecting exactly what was going on in America during his ascendance and ultimate descent. He is brash, a bully, egotistical, crude, narcissistic, and essentially the antithesis of political correctness. His moral compass can certainly be characterized as skewed, and his wealth has been challenged as either a familial bestowal or built upon unethical business dealings peppered with creditor-destroying bankruptcies.
My description of Trump isn’t exactly flattering, yet his popularity among tens of millions of Americans is unquestioned. His popularity is political in nature, as I believe even his staunchest supporters rather loathe his personal traits. His announcement as a candidate for president in 2016 was met with derision and mockery by the political establishment.
That entrenched establishment quickly crumbled, and even the desertion of Republican leaders like George Bush and Mitt Romney during the general election couldn’t stave off a Trump victory over the presumptive favorite and politically experienced Hillary Clinton.
What was and still is the attraction that Trump enjoys with so many Americans? His famous slogans of “Make America Great Again” and “Drain the Swamp” were a direct attack on the Washington Beltway that had become its own little fiefdom. During the Obama years it was disclosed that metropolitan Washington D.C. was home to seven of the 10 wealthiest counties in America.
An exponential explosion of the national debt under George Bush and then Barack Obama staggered the minds of those Americans who were being asked to carry the burden of this profligate spending. The 2008 economic meltdown, and resultant hardships of mass foreclosures and a bear stock market, shook the average American’s faith in government.
As with Vietnam, protracted wars in the Middle East, fueled by a voluntary army rather than by conscription, grew wearisome and pointless. Despite the election of the first Black president, racial strife increased, and many Black voters felt betrayed by Obama and the Democrats.
In a nutshell, when 2016 rolled around, America was ready for a plain-talking leader, someone who didn’t care which way the political winds blew and who eschewed the tepid talk that aimed to offend no one. He was not someone who would set a red line for an adversary and then back down once it was crossed. He was putting America first and would be anything but apologetic for it.
He was the antithesis of Obama and the progressive advocates who called for the fundamental transformation of America, a transformation that sparked his call to make America great again. Ironically, Obama’s transformation of America has gathered steam during the Biden years beyond Obama’s wildest dreams.
The question today is whether the elephant in the room can once again recapture the spirit of those Americans who reject the progressive slide, or his mounting problems will finally be his undoing. It is a shame that Trump will be judged more on his persona than his policies, and that the 2024 election may be decided by the candidates’ drawbacks rather than their visions for the country.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
