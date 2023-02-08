Sometimes when I see lawyers do certain things, I just shake my head. The recent letter from Hunter Biden’s attorney threatening to sue various people for unlawfully releasing emails from his abandoned laptop was one of those times.
Up until that point in time, Hunter never acknowledged that the emails were legitimate. Granted he had never denied that the laptop was his, but the content in it was first attributed to Russian hacking and the spread of disinformation to impact the 2020 presidential election.
Of course, that story has been debunked, but now we have it from the horse’s mouth that not only is the laptop his, but so are its contents. Sadly, those myriad intelligence officials who promoted the phony Russian disinformation ruse will likely face no punishment, or be stripped of their security clearances.
Getting back to the emails, let’s take a look at this trove of very interesting stuff. There are about 128,000 emails on Hunter’s laptop. Only a few concern his business dealings abroad.
Perhaps the most salient emails are dated May 13 and 16, 2017, and Aug. 2, 2017. Keep in mind these dates are only months after Joe Biden left the White House as vice president. The emails are to and from Hunter and his business associates, and center around their company, Oneida Holdings, LLC.
A draft of the certificate of formation for this LLC dated May 16, 2017, shows five owners, all being Hunter Biden family members and business associates, including Tony Bobulinski who was a whistleblower just weeks before the 2020 presidential election. In addition, according to this draft, Oneida Holdings, LLC was to be a 50% owner of SinoHawk Holdings, LLC, with the other 50% ownership going to an as yet unnamed Delaware LLC, which was to be a subsidiary of CEFC China Energy Co.
At the time, CEFC China Energy Co. was China’s largest private energy company. Its chairman was Ye Jianming and its executive director was Zang Jian Jun. This joint venture between Oneida Holdings, LLC, and CEFC China Energy Co. was for “consulting” services.
Apparently, SinoHawk was never funded by CEFC China Energy Co. and no deals were ever completed by it. Ye Jianming disappeared after being taken into custody by Chinese authorities in 2018, and CEFC China Energy Co. went into bankruptcy in 2020, according to reports. SinoHawk was apparently dissolved around October 2018.
However, the emails found on Hunter’s laptop dated May 13 and 16, 2017, and Aug. 2, 2017 are the real story in this saga. On May 13, 2017, when Hunter and his associates (including Joe Biden’s brother, Jim Biden), were formulating this consulting venture with CEFC China Energy Co., they exchanged emails finalizing their business arrangement, according to an International Business Times report from May 2022.
James Gulliar, one of the principles in Oneida Holdings, LLC wrote on May 13, 2017: “As I had already alluded we have discussed and agreed the following remuneration packages: Chair/Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC (Hunter) 850; CEO ( Tony) 850; James (EEIG) international consultancy agreement business development (James) 500,000; Rob 500; Jim Unknown ...
“I’m not in for the weekly pay, but as we have been shorted on the agreed package: I feel this is right and reasonable; I am happy to raise any detail with Zang if there is shortfalls?
“At the moment there s a provisional agreement that the equity will be distributed as follows: 20 H; 20 RW; 20 JG; 20 TB; 10 Jim; 10 held by H for the big guy?” (sic)
“H” is Hunter Biden, “RW” is Robert Walker, “TB” is Tony Bobulinski, “Jim” is James Gilliar and “the big guy” is alleged by some to be Joe Biden. After this email, Hunter sent another saying $850,000 wasn’t enough and that he needed $2 million per year.
Thereafter, things changed as disclosed by an Aug., 2017 email from Hunter, also reported by International Business Times.
“MyUnderstanding is that the original agreement with the Director was for consulting fees based on introductions alone a rate of $10M per year for a three year guarantee total of $30M. The chairman changed that deal after we me in MIAMI TO A MUCH MORE LASTING AND LUCRATIVE ARRANGEMENT to create a holding company 50% percent owned by ME and 50% owned by him. Consulting fees is one piece of our income stream but the reason this proposal by the chairman was so much more interesting to me and my family is that we would also be partners inn the equity and profits of the JV’s investments. Hence I assumed the reason for our discussion today in which you made clear that the Chairman would first get his investment capital returned in the profits would then be split 50/50. If you saying that is not the case then please return us to the original deal 10M per year a guaranteed 3 years plus bonus payments for any successful deal we introduce. let’s discuss thank you.” (sic)
Notice Hunter mentions how this proposal was much more interesting to him and his family? However, most telling is his statement that the consulting fees were “based on introductions alone.” Is this the smoking gun showing pay to play?
There are other emails and documents that allegedly implicate the selling of influence by the Bidens, but these emails seem to be the smoking gun. Who is the “big guy” and why was Hunter holding 10% of the equity in this LLC for him? What introductions were they going to make that were worth $10 Million?
So there you have it. Now that Hunter has admitted that these emails are real, the Republicans need to haul him before a committee and ask him under oath who the “big guy” in this email chain is? Bring in the others as well.
There may be no smoking gun, but there is certainly enough to investigate. This may be a “nothing burger” or a juicy steak we can all sink our teeth into.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
