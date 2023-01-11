I’ll be 72 next month, so I have seen a few things in my life. I try to understand the machinations of our country, especially the economy. The past two years have been an enigma, at least to my simple mind.
To measure the strength of the economy, we have traditionally looked at the unemployment rate. The lower the rate, the stronger the economy, the better the job market for everyone looking to work. Aha. Therein lies the enigma.
For me, it wasn’t until the 2008 meltdown that I began to appreciate the concept of “Labor Participation Rate.” It was when Obama took over as president in January, 2009 amidst a terrible recession, yet by the fall of 2009, the government and economists were telling us that the recession was over.
I didn’t quite understand that assessment because people were still losing jobs, homes were being foreclosed upon and companies like General Motors were on life support. Big bank bailouts and quantitative easing became the norm. The stock market was tanking and community banks were closing. Financial markets were reconfiguring their business models amidst massive federal regulations aimed at preventing another meltdown caused by easy credit to too many people who craved the American dream of home ownership, only to be ensnared by predatory lenders.
During the Obama years, the unemployment rate kept creeping down despite the terrible economic news. The original $787 billion stimulus package did nothing to create the shovel ready jobs that turned out to be not so shovel ready. The $10 trillion national debt that Obama inherited ballooned to $19 trillion by the time he left office, yet the economy still struggled.
It was in October 2009 that the unemployment rate hit 10%. From that point forward until the end of Obama’s term, the rate steadily declined to 4.7% when he left office. Yet, the economy still struggled.
Along came Donald Trump, whose tax cuts and scaling back of regulations sparked an economic resurgence that saw the unemployment rate bottom out at 3.5% in February, 2020 when the pandemic hit. It took a mere two months for that rate to skyrocket to 14.7%. It is now back to 3.5%.
I am sure we have all heard about how so many businesses are struggling to find employees, and even if they do, the workers show up for only a day or two and then leave, or they are not really qualified for the jobs. The Department of Labor reports that at the end of November 2022 there were 10.5 million job openings. Imagine what the unemployment rate would be if these positions were filled.
This is the juncture at which we have to consider the Labor Participation Rate, which measures the number of people who are actively job hunting, as well as those who are currently employed. It omits institutionalized people (in prisons, nursing homes, or mental health facilities) and members of the military.
In 2000, the Labor Participation Rate peaked at 67.3%. It held at or near that rate until the 2008 economic meltdown. It continued to decline and bottomed out at 62.4% in September 2015. At the same time, the unemployment rate continued its downward trend and was hailed by Obama as a sign of the success of his economic policies.
Along came Trump and the rate rose to 63.3% before the pandemic caused it to tumble down to 60.1%. It now sits at 62.3%, back to the heady days of the Obama economy. That 1 percent drop represents 3.3 million fewer Americans looking for work. Interestingly, the U.S. population has grown over 57 million since 2000. The labor force has grown by 21 million.
Hidden by all these numbers is the dirty little secret of the Biden administration’s “handling” of our southern border. It’s called TPS, which stands for temporary protected status. It gives illegal immigrants immunity from removal while also granting them work permits. In addition, TPS status allows these illegal immigrants to apply for nonimmigrant (permanent resident) status, file for adjustment of status based on an immigrant petition, and apply for any other immigration benefit or protection for which they may be eligible.
The TPS designation covers individuals, but is actually for the countries where these people come from. The designation requires a finding that the country has either an ongoing armed conflict (such as civil war), an environmental disaster (such as earthquake or hurricane), or an epidemic, or other extraordinary and temporary conditions.
Countries that have been granted this designation are Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), Cameroon, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela and Yemen.
Hundreds of thousands of these illegal immigrants have been granted TPS and are competing with Americans for jobs. Also, let’s not forget that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has already issued an order telling ICE to leave alone those who are working without TPS designation and who would otherwise be subject to removal.
I never took an economics course in college, but I have to wonder how today’s professors are teaching these courses now with the current state of America. If you have ever seen a map of the Israelites as they wandered in the desert for 40 years, you might get an idea.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
