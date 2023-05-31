I was chatting with a liberal friend of mine the other day. We play golf together, and have for years. I asked him if he’s read any of my columns. He said he did once and took it as a joke because he thought it was defending Donald Trump. He despises Trump and all things Republican. He refuses to read my stuff anymore.
I asked him about my recent column on Hunter Biden. He said if you’re writing about Hunter Biden, don’t bother me with that stuff. Believe it or not, we are still friends and continue to golf every week.
Like most liberals and Democrats, he blames the border crisis on Congress. When I said Congress has been flaccid on immigration for decades and don’t expect anything from them, he just shrugged. When I said it was Biden’s policies that have created the chaotic crisis along the southern border, he still placed the blame on Congress.
In essence, my friend is a hard-and-fast Trump and Republican detester. He’s not socially progressive, and I suspect, he’s not even fiscally progressive, although he does bemoan the billionaire subsidies that Democrats harp about.
I respect his position, but am frustrated by his reticence to discuss issues other than for a minute or two, if that. It is a trait that I find more and more prevalent in American discourse, be it on social media, in newspaper Sound Offs, or over a beer.
I think there are many reasons for the political polarization among Americans and their elected leaders, but I believe the primary culprit is our media. Whether you prefer a conservative or liberal news outlet, the fact remains that independent and objective journalism has become a quaint concept relegated to a museum-like status, something to be reminisced about but not relevant in today’s world.
As a conservative, I gravitate toward more conservative sources, my primary one being the Wall Street Journal, which I find to be more faithful to factual reporting, albeit with a nod toward conservative leanings in its editorials. As for television news, I try to sample both sides, but can stomach only so much of the constant framing of issues in the context of politics.
While all of this news entertainment industry goes on and on, grievous problems facing our country get lost in the shuffle. Whether it’s the debt ceiling crisis, the porous border, rampant crime on our streets, or Hunter and his many foibles, the media merry-go-round continues unabated basking in the ratings windfall that has accompanied its polarization of the people. Every issue is framed in R. vs D. It’s become America’s national pastime. The election cycles are relentless cascading across the American landscape like a partisan tsunami.
Meanwhile, serious threats to our nation go unabated and ignored. The media vanguard of our democracy has capitulated to the government/media complex, and with it, has abandoned its sacred obligation to investigate all governmental activities with relentless vigor. Our very existence as a free and democratic nation is at stake.
There are a plethora of issues that are unreported by the mainstream media, not dissimilar to their treatment of the Hunter Biden laptop story when it first emerged in October of 2020. I suspect even today there are millions of Americans who have no idea that the laptop and its content have been confirmed as real, let alone the implications of the emails that were found in it.
As bad as this journalistic vacuum is, it is only the vanguard of the lawlessness that pervades our government at the highest levels. It has been coined the “deep state.” and quite recently, the deep state has perhaps reached a nadir never hitherto contemplated.
Earlier this month, the House Oversight Committee reported it had received information from an FBI whistleblower concerning payments from foreign entities to then Vice-President Joseph Biden in exchange for favorable policy decisions. If true, these allegations would likely prompt Articles of Impeachment, and perhaps even subsequent criminal indictment.
In an attempt to verify this allegation, the House committee issued a subpoena to the FBI to produce any Form FD-1023 that may exist and which memorialized this whistleblower’s allegations. The FBI uses FD-1023 forms to document information that the FBI obtains from sources or meetings with sources, and can include unverified information. The subpoena directed production of this form by May 10.
Amazingly, the FBI has refused to produce this document, not because it says it doesn’t exist, but for other usual blather that is spewed about the need to protect investigations, etc. FBI Director Christopher Wray is apparently on board with this refusal, and should be held in contempt of Congress.
Sadly, as with all things in Washington these days, this extremely serious allegation is being portrayed as nothing more than a Republican witch hunt. Nevertheless, disregarding a congressional subpoena from an oversight committee is tantamount to criminally contemptuous misconduct.
I wish I could talk to my friend about this, but I don’t think I’ll be barking up that tree. Better to deflect any Wray of light that might shine some truth on this sad affair.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the City of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
