Some things just don’t go together, like a striped shirt with a paisley tie, or to quote the Three Stooges, baloney and whipped cream. I suspect that our American experiment in an ideal of democracy shares that same fate with the push to globalize the economies of the world.
It has been the noble cause of America to spread democracy around the world. Has this been always altruistic or has there been an economic driver as well? I am reminded of the old domino theory that was used to justify our war in Vietnam. It was said we had to stop the spread of communism in Southeast Asia.
However, is that really all the war was about, or were there economic reasons behind our involvement? There is no doubt after the end of World War II, the world order fell under the struggle of the Cold War between communist Soviet Union and America. The fall of China to communism in 1949, coupled with the Soviet block of Eastern Europe, defined the global tension between western democracy and communist autocracy.
Was America’s decision to go to war in Vietnam simply a matter of political ideology, or did our defense of South Vietnam carry with it economic advantages for American business. Detractors at the time pointed at the vast oil reserves off the shore of Vietnam as the real reason for our involvement. That viewpoint certainly helped fuel the anti-war protests that sprang up around the country and convinced Lyndon Johnson to drop out of a race for re-election.
Fifty-eight years after Johnson and the Gulf of Tonkin resolution sent American combat troops to Vietnam, Biden and Congress are talking about defending Taiwan from communist China, with the deployment of American troops not off the table.
Of course, America’s economic interests in Taiwan are very transparent. Our dependence on computer chips is at stake, at least until American chip manufacturers can get up to speed. Unfortunately, we are also hearing from our leaders that America’s interest in defending Taiwan goes beyond economic considerations.
It is being said that China will not stop with just the conquest of Taiwan, but that its invasion of Taiwan will be the beginning of its communist expansion in Southeast Asia and eventually the globalization of Communist rule. If this sounds to you like a resurrection of the old domino theory, you get a gold star.
Recently we have witnessed China’s aggressive war games in simulated attacks on Taiwan, all in response to the provocative trips by U.S. Congress members to Taiwan. These same leaders are on a mission to form a coalition with Japan, South Korea and others in the area to confront any Chinese aggression. America has over 80,000 troops stationed in those two countries, as well as more in Guam and even now in Taiwan.
Another concern facing America in its struggle for world influence with China is the difference between the two country’s political systems. Unlike America’s democracy, China is ruled by a small party of Communist leaders. Only party members can vote, and even then they must write regular essays about their allegiance to the party. The integrity of the electoral process is a travesty. Chinese treatment of the Uighars is one of the world’s worst human rights violations. Yet, our voracious American consumerism enables us to do business with China on a huge scale,
Interestingly, much of the world outside of the West is ruled not by democracies, but autocracies. This is especially true in developing nations. When China courts these countries as potential trading partners or homes for Chinese investments, the leaders of these non-democratic nations do not have to deal with America’s insistence upon free elections or human rights as a condition for economic symbiosis.
Would America come to Taiwan’s defense if it were not a democracy? Would we have such strong economic ties with the island nation if it were ruled by an autocrat? Is our insistence on spreading democracy an impediment to our competition with China as leader of the emerging economies?
Wars always have an economic component, even those we call religious wars. War is always the breaking point of economic tensions, much like the crashing of tectonic plates that erupt into an earthquake. What we are seeing in Southeast Asia is very reminiscent of the pre-war frictions that coursed through Europe before the outbreaks of World War I and World War II.
Conflict between China and the U.S. and its allies would bring the world the closest it’s ever been to nuclear Armageddon. Logically, it makes no sense for our two countries to go to war given the economic ties that we share. Hopefully, it is those ties that will keep China in check, but as we have seen with Ukraine, any autocratic leader can fashion a nebulous reason to invade its resource rich neighbor.
It’s time for cooler heads to prevail before more blood and treasure are spent.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
