I have been fortunate to travel many places in my life. Perhaps the most exciting and engaging were two trips to China in 2016 and 2017. These trips were spurred by the fact that one of our children had moved to Shanghai to work. He lived there, along with a nine-month stay in Vietnam, for six and a half years before the COVID death of a colleague and the absence of any vaccine prompted him to come home.
In America, we hear virtually every day how China is soon to replace America as the world’s top superpower, and how their economy is surpassing ours. We read that they are amassing a huge military, especially their Navy, which in a few years will dwarf our own. Hypersonic intercontinental missiles carrying nuclear payloads are said to be capable of evading our strategic air defenses.
The news these days reminds me of the old Cold War fog that enveloped American cities and towns in the 1950s and 1960s. Many of us old are enough to remember neighbors or friends with bomb shelters, or being marched down from our classrooms into school basements with strict orders to keep our heads down, covered by our arms, and to never open our eyes for fear of the blinding flash from a nuclear explosion.
Back then, we had a president whose resume included leading Allied Forces in the greatest amphibious assault in human history. D-Day, June 6, 1944. After him came a young Massachusetts senator who had bravely commanded a PT boat in that same war and who had authored a book entitled, “Profiles in Courage”.
Next came a seasoned U.S. senator from Texas whose presidency sprang from the assassination of his predecessor. A tough and wizened Texan who launched America into a bloody war to stem the tide of Communist aggression. Following him was a former vice president, who despite his ethical flaws and political misdeeds, projected a formidable American resolve through his superb secretary of state.
In today’s America, our national self-esteem has been tarnished by a string of military misadventures, save for the obliteration of an inferior Iraqi army in 1991 after the ill-conceived decision of its despotic leader to invade Kuwait. Our recent Oval Office inhabitants have not enjoyed the same stature as the men listed above.
However, a certain reality check is in order.
When in Shanghai, a city of over 28 million, we stayed at an Airbnb apartment in a nice section of the city. We were in and amongst the local residents, coming and going as we explored the city and surrounding environs. Like for most of the city residents, our apartment was in an alleyway off a main street.
One morning just before 8 a.m., we were awakened by a very loud banging on the apartment door. I went down and gingerly opened it. There stood a very boisterous and angry man with a clipboard in his hands. He started yelling at me in Chinese and thrust the clipboard and pen in my face, apparently wanting me to fill in the paper and sign it.
Our son, who is fluent in Mandarin, was not staying with us, but was at his own apartment. However, our youngest child, who was studying Mandarin in high school, was able to communicate with this man and explain to him that we were just visiting. He seemed to calm down after a while. I did not fill out the form or sign anything. He eventually left in a huff.
Our conclusion was that either one of the neighbors, or perhaps an official, had observed us and reported it to the “authorities.” It was a frightful experience. It made all of us realize that despite all of the positive press our media gives to China’s economic and military emergence, all of that comes with a heavy price.
One evening, we were treated to a wonderful dinner by friends of our son. We enjoyed a lively conversation until I asked our hosts their opinion of their president. A pall fell over the table, and I was told that they did not discuss such things. End of discussion!
We experienced other manifestations of governmental control and the total subservience of the people. Those few citizens who are members of the Communist Party “vote” in elections, but in order to remain in good standing, must write and submit regular essays about what they have done for the party. Public employees make twice what those in the private sector do, a method of maintaining party stability and loyalty.
The lesson to be learned? Our free-enterprise system and government founded upon principles of ordered liberty can withstand not only the ravages of war, hot or cold, but also the ineptitude and corruption of its leaders. Our economic strength is measured in real numbers, not the state-generated activity that conflates the GDP.
We Americans must be ever vigilant to protect our way of life against enemies, foreign and domestic, but never to the extent of succumbing to the kind of centralized control that distorts the economy and dominates the people of China.
Theodore Xenakis, a Haverhill resident, writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
