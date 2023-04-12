Sometimes it takes thinking outside the box to come up with a revolutionary idea, and sometimes it takes thinking outside a stadium. Ever since the idea and ability for people to be able to retire when they reach their golden years, Americans and others have followed the pattern that a person works for 40 to 50 years, then retires.
Upon retirement, a person then receives government benefits like Social Security, Medicare and others that are funded by younger people who take their place in the workforce. It’s a system that has worked for almost a century in America, and although fraught with fiscal issues – mainly due to the raiding of its coffers by an insatiable Congress and White House – it still provides benefits to deserving Americans.
Well, I’m here to tell you that we have it all wrong. Let’s think about it.
When a person finishes school, be it high school or college, he or she has the blessings of youth. What a perfect time to travel and experience all the joys and benefits of learning about the world. It’s a time to get married and raise a family, and do all the interesting and fun activities that make life worth living.
Young parents today usually both have to work in order to meet the demands of daily life, thereby depriving themselves and their children of the integral bonding and nurturing between parent and child. Family vacations can be few and far between, parental attendance at and participation in sporting events and dance recitals can be sparse, if at all.
For single people, the world would be their oyster. Travel, music lessons, learning new skills and so much more could broaden a person’s horizons and ultimate utility.
Of course, as with everything in this material world, the day would come to pay the piper. I suggest that day arrives at the age of 40. It is at that age that everyone has to work until they are incapable due to physical decline. Those able-bodied Americans would fund the money needed to support the younger Americans with Social Security-like checks and Medicare.
Medicare costs would be much lower than they are today because of the better health and youth of the younger recipients. Social Security expenses would be higher because the younger beneficiaries would engage in more expensive activities than an aging population. Conversely, the tax on Social Security could be higher since the elderly working population would have less demand on their income.
A sliding scale on this tax could be keyed into whether the worker still had dependent children to support. Also, as folks grew older, their recreational expenses would likely decline. I’m sure some nudnicks could figure out the formula with actuarial tables and other predictive processes so it would make sense. It certainly can’t be worse than the mess we have today with Social Security and Medicare.
Before you scoff at this idea, take a look at a recent Wall Street Journal poll about Americans’ attitudes on the value of hard work. The poll shows that 75% of people aged 65 and older believe that hard work is very important to them personally, while for those between the ages of 18 to 29, only 61% believe so.
Coupling this attitudinal divergence is the growing need for older Americans to work to keep up with inflation and the recent trend of employers in hiring more dependable, older employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, from 2020 to 2030, for people aged 75 years and older, the labor force is expected to grow by 96.5 percent. That is the only age group that is not predicted to see a decline. When combined with workers from ages 55 to 74, the data shows that people 55 and older are the fastest-growing segment of the workforce.
Moreover, this seeming inversion of expected workforce participation discloses another phenomenon taking place in America: Many employers are hiring older workers because they are more experienced and dependable. As an ancillary, age-discrimination complaints to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission dropped 45% from 2011 to 2021.
“Johnny C. Taylor Jr., chief executive of the Society for Human Resource Management … [states] that young people’s approach to work isn’t necessarily worse. Plenty are hard-charging, and those who dial down the intensity can improve their health and happiness,” according to a Wall Street Journal report. “While balance may strike some as lazy, others see refreshing groundedness — or well-founded skepticism of the idea that hard work pays off. Still, old-fashioned grinders appeal to employers.”
Older workers are more likely to be grinders.
Lastly, what’s worse than the image of an older person, who still has the desire and ability to work, wasting away his or her days alone feeling obsolete and unwanted? Socialization is a key ingredient for health, happiness and well-being.
I have to go now and see my octogenarian dentist so that she can remove this firmly implanted tongue from my cheek.
Ciao.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the City of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
