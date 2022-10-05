“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
Those words constitute the 10th Amendment to the United States Constitution. It was the final amendment of the Bill of Rights adopted on Dec. 5, 1791.
This amendment manifests the concern that the framers of the Constitution had about the potential for the unlawful usurpation of power by the very centralized government they had just created. In the law, this growth and exercise of power is called ultra vires, which is Latin for “beyond the legal power or authority”.
Article I, Section 1 of the Constitution states, “All legislative Powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives.” Note that the Constitution makes it quite clear that the making of laws belongs to Congress. It does not provide for executive orders or agency regulations.
However, we see every day the issuance of executive orders by sitting presidents, and the promulgation of rules and regulations by an alphabet soup of federal agencies. The EPA, Department of Education, Labor Department and so many more departments are making regulations that have the same force and effect as do bills passed by Congress and signed into law by the president.
The biggest problem with agency rulemaking is the People have very little, if any, power over these agencies. The people who run these agencies are not elected representatives of the people over whom they pass these regulations. What recourse do the people have? At least with Congress, the people can vote any scoundrels out of office.
Those who adhere to a strict construction of the Constitution argue that this bureaucratic proliferation lies outside the powers granted to the federal government by that founding document. Liberal constructionists adopt the opposing view, that the Constitution lays down only the minimum authority and vests expansive powers within its umbrella.
As a conservative, I support the strict view of the Constitution, simply because I see a direct correlation between the size of government and individual liberty. The bigger the government, the less free the individual. I submit that history bears me out in this regard.
In what ways are laws made that apply to all Americans, no matter which state they live in? Clearly, the clearest way is through legislative action by Congress with the concurrence of the president. As stated above, regulatory action by federal agencies and executive orders by the president are other ways.
The last way is by decisions of federal courts, especially the U.S. Supreme Court. Of course, the Supreme Court is charged only with the interpretation of laws elsewhere made, although many commentators today decry what they perceive as judicial legislation. Roe v. Wade was recently reversed for being just that.
Currently, there is a movement in Congress by Democrats to pass two federal laws, one creating a federal right to abortion and the other to create a right to marriage for same sex couples.
This movement has been spurred by the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that reversed Roe v. Wade. Fear that the current Supreme Court will start to peel back rights established by prior courts is prompting many in Congress to take pre-emptive legislative action.
On the other side, Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham is proposing a federal law setting forth a national standard for abortion that would ban the procedure after 15 weeks.
I am not going to argue for or against any of the issues Congress is seeking to codify. Rather, I think it is much more important to discuss whether such legislation is constitutional. Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution sets forth an enumeration of specific powers granted to Congress. On its face, there is no power to enact legislation defining marriage or creating a right to abortion.
Moreover, in American constitutional jurisprudence, the police power is reserved to the states. Police power means the power of the individual states to regulate citizen and non-citizen behavior and conduct. It proceeds with the express purpose of ensuring that the public’s welfare is maintained, as well as its general health and safety. Police power cannot exceed the rights of the people under their state or the federal constitutions. Marriage and abortion are matters of the police powers of the individual states, to be constrained only by judicial oversight.
During the Clinton Administration, Congress passed and Clinton signed into law the Defense of Marriage Act, which allowed states to ban same sex marriages. This law was ruled unconstitutional in 2013 by the Supreme Court, which recognized that marriage has always been within the purview of the individual states.
So what is my point? First and foremost, the emergence of hundreds of federal agencies with regulatory powers is anathema to our democratic system and the strictures of our Constitution.
Secondly, both Congress and the Executive branches, along with activist Supreme Courts, have expanded the power of Washington over the individual states and the People.
Lastly, concentration of power in a central authority is never good for the People’s individual liberties. The framers of the Constitution learned this lesson the hard way; through a bloody revolutionary war. It is our duty to carry on their legacy by respecting their wisdom as enunciated in that uniquely inspired document.
