Recently, an IRS whistleblower by the name of Gary Shapley and another anonymous one testified before the House Ways and Means Committee. Last week, the committee released the transcript of their testimony.
The allegations made by these two individuals center on Hunter Biden, the troubled child of President Joe Biden, and his dealings with foreign businesses. The testimony discloses not only the alleged seamy conduct of Hunter (and Joe), but also the corrupt actions of the Department of Justice in shielding the Bidens from prosecution.
It is a story of supreme preferential treatment of the politically connected and the shameless actions of those charged with law enforcement to cover up criminal conduct that has grievous national security implications.
However, don’t take my word for it. Let’s take a look at some of the transcript from their testimony. Striking in its apparent criminality is a July 30, 2017 WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to Henry Zhao, a Chinese businessman. According to the testimony given to Congress, the message stated:
“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”
The first problem in this message for the Biden family is Joe’s repeated insistence that he never knew anything about his son’s business dealings. However, that is really a minor ancillary issue. The crux of this testimony is the obvious use of political pressure to threaten Hunter’s Chinese business associate to fulfill a commitment.
It has been surmised in many quarters that this commitment was the payment of money to Hunter and his associates, including Joe Biden. This suggestion comports with emails obtained from Hunter’s abandoned laptop around the same time as this WhatsApp message.
Shapley’s testimony went much further than this simple WhatsApp message. He also testified about the refusal of an assistant U.S. attorney to pursue a search warrant for business records at Hunter’s residence (Joe Biden’s guest house), as well as the same assistant U.S. attorney denying a search warrant for Hunter’s storage unit in Virginia.
Worse yet, according to Shapely, the assistant U.S. attorney then tipped off Hunter’s lawyers, “… thereby ruining our chance to get to evidence before being destroyed, manipulated, or concealed.”
Shapley testified further that they were directed by the assistant U.S. attorney not to ask questions about “dad” or “the big guy,” not to pursue leads about money to Hunter’s children, and not to use Hunter’s name on any document requests. What kind of investigation is that when the investigators are told by the prosecutors not to fully pursue the subject of the investigation?
According to Shapley, two other assistant U.S. attorneys blocked efforts to pursue felony tax evasion, felony false tax returns, and failures to pay tax charges against Hunter in the jurisdictions where he lived and where he filed his tax returns (Washington, D.C. and California). This claim has been refuted by Attorney Merrick Garland, who is on record saying the assistant U.S. attorney for Delaware had full autonomy to bring an action, presumably there.
These blocked felony charges involved the payments to Hunter of money from a Ukrainian energy company named Burisma. According to Shapley, part of the impetus for his seeking these felony charges was Hunter’s “textbook” tax evasion of declaring his income from Burisma as a loan.
Not surprisingly, we recently learned that Joe Biden’s DOJ agreed to a guilty plea by Hunter to misdemeanor charges with no jail time. I wonder if Joe is still proud of his son.
So what do we have here? Is this simply a case of a father trying to protect his wayward son, or is this a case of a lifetime politician trying to cash in on his positions of power by using his troubled child as a conduit?
In either case, the testimony of these IRS whistleblowers needs to be seen by every American because it underscores serious corruption and criminality in the underbelly of our government.
We can no longer just brush this off as partisan politics. These allegations deserve the full light of independent verification, if indeed, that is still a feature of American jurisprudence.
By the way, Shapley is a 14-year veteran for the IRS specializing in international tax investigations. It is reported that he has recovered billions of dollars in tax revenues for the American people. He is still an IRS agent, although one must wonder how long that will be the case. We owe him a huge debt of gratitude.
One last thing. The next time Joe Biden pontificates about the wealthy not paying their fair share of taxes or the need for gun control, just remember that his son didn’t pay any taxes on millions of dollars he was paid and also illegally owned a gun while a drug user. Joe simply shrugs his shoulders and says he is proud of his son.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the City of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
