Over the holidays, you may have heard the term “omnibus” and wondered, “What the heck is that?” Well, it’s not something that you pay a fare to ride, nor is it a shuttle to an Omni Hotel. It’s not even a Magic Bus, be it that kids show from the 1990s, or that great 1970s song by The Who.
Rather, Omnibus is that all-encompassing federal boondoggle that has become the de rigueur mode of spending trillions of dollars by our erstwhile lawmakers in Congress.
You see, once upon a time there was a thing called a “budget” that was used to run our federal government. It is a quaint concept that millions of businesses use to successfully run their operations from year to year.
The idea is almost as simple as it is quaint. First, you establish what your fiscal year will be. Fiscal means having to do with money, and the manner in which you accumulate and then spend your money over a designated period of time. In Washington, the fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 until Sept. 30. Each fiscal year is identified by the year in which it ends. For example, this past Sept. 30 was the end of fiscal year 2022, also known as FY22.
Now here comes the complicated part. Those in charge of raising the annual revenues and then spending those revenues are supposed to produce a big sheet of paper showing where the revenues are going to come from and how they are to be spent. If all goes well, the amount taken in will equal the amount going out.
Sadly, when the Founders of our country were putting together the Constitution, they forgot to include this idea that the newly created government should balance its budget every year. This was understandable, since they had just run up a big credit card debt fighting that big meanie, King George of England. However, they very smartly included something called the “Full Faith and Credit” clause in the Constitution that says, “Don’t worry America’s creditors, our debt is backed up by the United States government.”
Of course, the United States government is really just a euphemism for “the taxpayers.” You and me and every working American who has ever lived and those yet to be born. Today, that credit card bill stands a tad over $31 trillion. The interest on that bill was $475 billion in FY22. It will be much more in FY23, since the Federal Reserve has pumped up interest rates to quell inflation, which, by the way, was brought on by Washington’s profligate spending and near zero interest rates the past 14 years.
Are you getting the picture?
So let’s get back to omnibus. Just before Christmas, Congress was in a very giving mood. Democrats and Republicans alike voted in a $1.7 trillion omnibus bill to keep the government running until next Sept. 30. An omnibus bill is not a budget. Rather, it’s a mishmash of myriad appropriations bills having little to do with any budgetary forethought, mangled together to keep the federal government open for business (monkey or otherwise).
You may say that it’s important to keep the federal government running. There is one U.S. senator who would likely take an exception to that belief. He is Rand Paul, who every year for the past eight years has issued his “Festivus Report.” In his recently released report for FY22, Sen. Paul asserts that there was a whopping $482,276,543,907 in government waste. He itemizes it quite nicely.
Some of his findings may surprise you, but then again, maybe not.
A special inspector general for Afghanistan Reconstruction report revealed that the Department of Defense spent roughly $28 million on forest-patterned “camouflage” uniforms to use in the deserts of Afghanistan. It was later found that the camouflage uniforms were “not based on an evaluation of its appropriateness for the Afghan environment.”
Four people managed to use over $31.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds to purchase luxury cars.
The Federal government granted $187,500 taxpayer dollars over three years for Kent State University to verify that the relationship between pets and children is beneficial to mental health.
The National Institutes of Health decided to grant the University of Illinois at Chicago $519,828 as a part of its study to see if there is any correlation between colorectal cancer risk and structural violence caused by social determinants such as racism.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement spent roughly $17 million for hotel space intended for illegal immigrants, but which were never used.
This is the kind of crazy stuff that happens when you don’t actually sit down and formulate a budget.
What you get is a bunch of pet projects that our dear representatives want to send back to their greedy constituents so they can stay in power. They wrap it all up in a big ball and give it a fancy name like omnibus.
In reality, it’s nothing more than a pork pie that will someday be thrown up by the American people, or so I hope.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
