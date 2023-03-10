The two words that I’ve seemingly heard the most in the past year out in the real world are “short staffed.” This is where an employee of a business or government agency tells me they don’t have enough personnel to operate effectively. Then what are you doing?
Every business you call seems to have a voice recording saying there will be a long wait to speak to a live person due to an unusually high call volume. The definition of “unusually” is “in a way that is not habitual or common.” No, this is commonplace. It’s not that a lot of people are calling, it’s that we’re all on freaking hold.
I called a store in town that specializes in products to craft your own beer. Every time I’ve been in the place, I’ve been the only one there. Yet, even they have that same voice message. I guess it’s due to the Great Beer Depression of 2023. Lock the doors. There’s a run on yeast!
My wife ordered a new couch and was told the earliest date of delivery was in four months. The couch will be out of style by then. The service said we would need to be home between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. That’s not a delivery window, it’s more like a hostage situation. They said if someone was not home to accept delivery, they would leave the couch on the driveway, no matter the weather conditions. Great, the kidnapper is now voicing his demands. We’re making progress.
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Parcell used to say, “If you give someone an excuse they’ll take it.” Let’s start with the built-in excuses that apparently give companies blanket immunity to conducting any basic level of customer service.
“Be patient with us, it’s a Monday.” After every weekend, does everyone forget how to do their job? I know of only one place where that’s 100% true. The DMV. The people who work there act as if whatever transaction you’re attempting, they’re seeing it for the first time.
“Hello Sir, I would like to register my motor vehicle.”
“Whoa, let me check what agency handles that.”
Huh.
Another common excuse is, “Because of the holiday coming up, we have limited staff this week.” What holiday is that? National Margarita Day? Then, after the holidays it’s, “We’re just getting back up to speed from the holiday.” I understand: National Hangover Day.
Companies are very comfortable blaming technology for their failings. I’m sorry your account was overcharged $2,787.58, it must be a “computer glitch.” Oh sure. You’ll notice those so-called glitches never work in your favor. If we commit that same glitch, we’re serving three to five years in the pokey.
Doctors have jumped on the lack-of-availability bandwagon. My doctor’s office said they’re all booked up until the summer. You’re not some chic new restaurant. Medical care is supposed to be available on a timely basis. My aunt died recently and the funeral home picked up her body within hours. So, basically, you get better care when you die.
The big drugstore chains have decided that we should check out our items ourselves. They call it self service. Their employees stand behind you like a boss making sure you do it correctly and don’t accidentally put something in your bag. I have an idea: You know those people who are trained in checking out the customers and are currently on the clock? Have them do it instead.
I saw a guy last week at CVS using the self-service kiosk and the CVS employee called him stupid. The guy turned around and punched him in the face. As mister mean was writhing in pain on the ground, the guy seamlessly finished his transaction, took his 62-yard CVS receipt, and calmly told mister mean that ice packs were in aisle five and walked out. A living legend.
It’s tough to find an electrician who handles small jobs. When did this profession become a bunch of divas? I need new lights installed and called five electricians. I haven’t received one call back. Some day those small jobs might be the only work they can get. As a lifetime New Englander, I never forget being slighted. Hey, Queen B Electrical is on the phone wanting to know if we still need work done from three years ago. Tell them they can shove that electrical wire up their …
Here’s hoping that soon companies will be fully staffed and the customer will be the priority. Because there is a guy that shops at CVS who’s hoping to leave his boxing gloves at home.
Scott’s new book, “The World According to Scott,” is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Scott can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
