Three years ago my teeth started to move, adding to the continued joyride that is being middle aged. Because of this new issue, I bit down on my lip around five times a day. If you told me I had to deliberately bite my lip or give up the secret code to the end of the world, for my decision I apologize in advance.
I went to my dentist, who immediately took X-rays, before I could spit out that every time I’m there I get X-rays. I figured he would say I needed Invisalign.
“I think you need braces,” the dentist said. They still do that?
Next thing you know I’m in the orthodontist office, who X-rayed me walking from the parking lot, before I could show him my X-rays. I waited my turn, as every 12-year-old in the Northern Hemisphere was ahead of me.
I overheard two kids talking about sixth-grade history and I figured I’d bond with my new peers.
“You guys learning about the beginning of civilization?” I asked.
“Ya,” one of them said.
“What year were you in sixth grade?” the other one asked.
I proudly answered, “1977.”
“So, the beginning of civilization!” They both laughed.
Funny. Oh, plans have changed: You guys aren’t going to need braces, cuz you ain't gonna have no teeth.
When I sat down with the orthodontist, I said, “So doctor, what new advancements have they made with braces?”
“Nothing since the beginning of civilization,” he said. Those two snitches. He and the dental assistant belly laughed. It was clear, I was a stranger in a strange land.
Having no choice, the braces were put on and I asked my wife how I looked.
“You’re going to look great when they’re off,” she said. That good.
Early on, I was having problems brushing properly, as 97% of my meal was stuck in my mouth. The orthodontist told me to buy a water pick.
Water picks should come with a warning label. In figuring out how to use one, I accidentally power washed the paint off the bathroom walls, blew a hole through the roof, and went blind in one eye.
Because of the pandemic, people said it was a good time to get braces since nobody could see them under the mask. At first this made me feel good, then I realized this was the adult way of calling me “brace face.”
My wife and I went to a yard sale in North Andover and when we said hello to the homeowner, the first thing she did was laugh and say, “Look, an adult ortho!”
My wife went off to find something vintage, as I stood there awkwardly looking around for someone named Ortho. Wait, I think she’s describing me.
As she was staring at my mouth, she noticed my pained look and said, “I’m a dental hygienist.” If I was a podiatrist, I wouldn’t say, “Look, here comes old club foot!”
I went home and threw out my “I brake for dental hygienist T-shirt.”
My neighbor said, “Aren’t you too old to have braces?” It reminded me of when my grandma wouldn’t wear a seatbelt because she said she was too old. I asked her if she was too old to go through a windshield. She buckled up.
After coming to grips with my braces, along came the knockout punch. I had to wear elastics. I was asked what color elastics I wanted. Is invisible a color? Now I had Home Depot and Staples in my mouth. Essentially, I’m a 56-year-old puppet!
The elastics are all over the house. I swallow elastics. An autopsy of me will find a No. 2 pencil from eighth grade and 788 elastics.
Well, after two years, I still have a few months left before my braces come off. I‘m looking forward to seeing my teeth and no longer looking like a cheese grater. I can’t tell you what I’ve been through.
Methuen native Scott Kerman is a comedy writer, host of the TV show "The Grandstanders Live!" which airs on You Tube TV, BIG-TV and "every social media outlet known to mankind."
