My name is Scott and I’m a dedicated runner—and faller. When I first began running the falls came infrequently enough: Maybe I’d go flying on a patch of ice or trip over a hidden tree stump in the woods.
I would come home with the occasional scrape or bruise and my wife would stop everything, rushing to console me and tend to my injury. It was nice being in my early 30s and having a “boo-boo.”
But as the years passed the falling increased. My downfall would be the uneven sidewalk, the wet leaves and the unnoticed pothole.
My wife would still show concern when I came home bloodied, but it was more about getting blood on the carpet. Every time I went for a run she would plead with me to come back in one piece.
But the falling continued. I knew I was to blame. Family and friends alike begged me to stop listening to music, to concentrate on where I was stepping, and to stop looking around so damn much.
My mother was convinced my falling would affect our ability to give her grandchildren. Conversations with your mom about the family jewels are much more painful than a shoulder separation.
But what they don’t understand is that I love every agonizing aspect of running. My world opens up. It allows me to pursue my passion for donuts without dropping dead.
I’m able to forget my troubles, come out of my shell and show the real me — let my inhibitions run wild. Not every runner who falls is a bad runner; some of us fall because we didn’t see the freaking curb!
For a while I was doing really well, running on the straight and even pavement and not allowing my fellow running mates to pressure me into experimenting with new routes.
Unfortunately, the allure of the cross-country trails and the excitement of running through the city streets became too much to resist. How was I supposed to know about the one-day sidewalk sale? The falls continued.
Embarrassed and ashamed, I started to hide my falls. I would bury a first-aid kit in our bushes. If my wife questioned the signs of a new injury, I would lie and tell her that occasionally my ears just bleed.
I had more raspberries on my butt than most fruit stands. The time I forgot to tie my laces, I convinced my wife that a couple of high-school hooligans tripped me. Thankfully no police report was filed.
I felt the public humiliation. There was the traditional tumble of flailing arms and legs that would leave me flat on my face while onlookers laughed. Glad I could entertain the bachelorette party with my headfirst dive into the trash receptacle.
Worse was the time I slid 50 feet down an icy hill into a pond. How can you start a run on a beautiful New England winter day and end it with a near drowning?
How could I continue to ignore the mild concussion after slamming into a lamppost? The chipped tooth from tripping over a pedestrian? I was becoming a danger to others and myself. I was a traveling vaudeville act in short pants. I realized I had a problem.
I would attempt alternate forms of exercise. I tried everything from running on a treadmill, to a stationary bike, to yoga. My yoga routine was called, “I’m not doing that.”
These forms of exercise only made me crave the smells of the great outdoors – even car exhaust. I kept going back to my world, running outside, not caring about the risks.
After years of keeping Neosporin in business, my family had an intervention. The injuries had taken such a toll, I was a walking muscle twitch.
They presented me with a paid membership to a fitness club with a running track. For the love of my family, I committed myself to its protective environment of padded floors and professional medical staff.
It has taken some time, but I’ve adjusted to my new reality. Instead of a race to reach the medicine cabinet, it’s a smooth and steady pace around the track. It’s nice to look down at my legs and to see unblemished skin.
Still, every once in a while, I’ll pass a park or the busy downtown street and I’ll get the urge to feel the loose gravel beneath my sneakers. However, like any recovering faller, I take it one step at a time.
Scott Kerman’s book, World According to Scott will be out this month. Scott can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com
