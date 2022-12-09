I have to be quick writing this column as I’ll soon be speaking to a customer service rep on the phone. I only have one hour and 48 minutes left to hold. I missed my twin boys’ birthday party and graduation ceremony while waiting, but I know it’s worth it.
Like any call to a big company, I’ll suffer through endless prompts and the companies’ desire at any cost to have me disconnected. I know these mega corporations care deep inside because that’s what their commercials say.
I made a call to a company yesterday and the first recorded words I was greeted with were, “If this is a life threatening emergency immediately hang up and call 911.” What? I’m just trying to find out where my new slippers are.
I stayed on the line to hear the next recorded message: “We’re experiencing an unusually high call volume and hold times may exceed your life expectancy.”
Oh no. Should I hang up? Because if I die while on hold, my family definitely won’t be able to say I died doing something I loved.
I think everyone can agree that putting cream cheese on a hot dog is disgusting and customer service has never been worse. If you’ve noticed recently, more people seem to be missing their right arm. It’s because they chose to chew it off rather than call the cable company.
Once you get someone on the line, they attempt to technology-shame you by asking if you have access to the internet. This is a great question, coming from my internet provider.
They tell you to go to their website for all the answers to your questions. Gee, I never thought of that. I’m just waiting for them to be like my father and tell me to “go ask your mother.”
For security purposes, they ask you for your Social Security number. Huh. Sure, I’m going to give a stranger, who is working at home, my Social Security number, thereby giving me a greater sense of “security” that said stranger now has a new identity: mine.
I’ll feel better knowing that no one with bad intentions might use my Social Security number and call Old Navy customer service in the future to see if their T-shirt sizes run small.
No matter what issue you called about, the conversation quickly turns to what they can attempt to sell you. I was looking for a referral from my health insurance company and the next thing I knew, they sold me a new cell phone plan.
After I hung up, I realized my new plan had roaming fees and charged for long distance and yet I still don’t have the name of a podiatrist.
Just like a crying baby, the reps want to hand you off to another rep. They call it “transferring you to a different department that handles your inquiry.” I haven’t even told you why I’m calling. Hey! Wait. Waah!
Along with a new rep comes the top-secret security clearance repeat. Sir, please click on the pictures that contain horses. But, I’m on the phone, actually speaking to you. I’m real. I’m not a bot. Danger. Danger. You’re a security breach. Click.
If you show any frustration on the call, because the company did such a thing like double charge your credit card, then you get hung up on. “If you continue to use such offensive language, I will need to terminate this call.”
Some big banks charge you for calling customer service. My friend once called the bank and was charged $6 for the call and he only had $4 in his account. So they charged him an additional $35 as an overdraft fee. Your grandparents were right, putting your money under the mattress is the way to go.
After spending a good part of your latter years on the phone with no satisfying outcome and becoming a shell of your former self, they pound the final nail in your coffin when they ask you to spend the rest of your waking moments taking a survey about your experience.
By taking the survey, you’ll be eligible to win a three-day trip to an island in Florida. All you would have to do is listen to a seven-hour presentation on purchasing a timeshare. That’s it. I’m done. I’m hanging up. I’ve got an arm to eat.
Scott’s new book, “The World According to Scott,” is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Great gift for family and friends. https://a.co/d/aaSve69. Scott can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.