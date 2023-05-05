My wife’s grandmother, Birdy, is 97 years old and she finally had to stop driving. She was very upset. The rest of the public, however, can take a deep sigh of relief. I’m not saying it’s entirely safe to get on the road, but for the last 10 years she couldn’t see the road and was driving from sheer memory, so I’m thinking it’s a better day to start our engines.
Massachusetts drivers have a longstanding reputation for being bad drivers. Boston is annually ranked as one of the worst driving cities in America. Massachusetts drivers are almost 80% more likely to file an accident claim than the national average. Forget trigonometry, Massachusetts kids should learn how to run an auto body shop.
People around here think stopping at a red light is a suggestion. They believe it’s legal to go through a red light if you’re in a hurry. I approach a green light as if it’s a stop sign. I’m not moving forward unless everyone is at a full stop. This can never account for the drivers who go around a person stopped at a red light and barrel through because they decided the person should have run it.
Note: Just because you’ve been slightly delayed in some way doesn’t mean you get to make up lost time by driving like a lunatic.
My friend takes it personally when he has to stop at two red lights in a row. He’ll scream, “Why me?” and give the light the finger.
He also thinks he’s being persecuted when any of the Boston sports teams lose. He’s currently living under his bed thanks to the Bruins choking in the first round of the playoffs.
Maybe we have such bad drivers in our state because the road test to receive your license is too easy. Back in the day, you’d have to perform 487 driving maneuvers while the DMV officer— just inches from your face—glowered at you like the drill sergeant from “Full Metal Jacket.”
My son took his test last year and circled the neighborhood and parallel parked. That was it. Seven minutes from starting the engine to passing the test. Congratulations, you are now allowed to drive for the next 70 years whether the world likes it or not. Also, if you’ve ever said, “I don’t know how to parallel park,” then you should surrender your driver’s license.
This is a good time to address the elephant in the room. Once a person reaches the age of 90 they should no longer be able to drive. They need to make those rotten grandkids who never come visit drive them around.
It’s hard to find a driver who will stop for pedestrians at a crosswalk. When they do stop, they act like they deserve a medal of honor. A few days ago, nine cars drove past me while I was waiting at a crosswalk. Finally, a guy stopped as I was walking across the street. He pulled down the window and said, “Aren’t you going to thank me?” For obeying the freaking law?
For people visiting from other states, here’s some helpful information: We would rather die than let you merge into our lane. But if you don’t let us merge, we want you to die. Don’t be alarmed, many drivers around here just drive like they stole a car.
Very few people these days pull over for emergency vehicles. I was taught to imagine a family member in the ambulance and that getting them to the hospital as quickly as possible could be a matter of their life or death. Maybe some people who don’t pull over aren’t thrilled with their family and are thinking that way, too.
Under the heading, “What Could Go Wrong?”: Backing up on the highway because you missed an exit. This immediately enshrines you in the idiot hall of fame, if you live to tell about it. Just go to the next exit. Trust me, there will still be a Dunkin.
Road rage incidents have increased annually in the state. Admit it, some of us have pictured jumping out of the car and taking a baseball bat to a driver’s side mirror that almost clipped you. I’ve seen a guy try this. He took a full swing at the car, missed, and fell flat on his face. The driver sped away, running over his foot in the process. I think I’ll stick with flipping the bird.
Massachusetts drivers lead the country in hitting parked cars. I’m pretty sure most of them blamed the accident on the parked car. The modern car basically drives itself, yet the level of accidents in the state still doesn’t diminish. We’ve somehow trained the computer car safety system to be reckless.
Somehow, I’ve ended up driving Birdy around town now that she doesn’t drive. What happens that makes a person need to be at a hairdresser for six hours? I was supposed to take her to visit her friend yesterday and had to work. I asked if she remembered where her friend lives. When she said yes, I asked if she could drive herself. She excitedly took the keys and promised to be careful and stay focused – placing her well ahead of the rest of the class.
Scott’s new book, The World According to Scott, is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Great gift for yourself, family and friends.
Scott is a Methuen native and can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com
