As a daily walker I see lots of things people drop onto the street, more commonly referred to as littering. My aunt once spent two hours informing us how bad her “ex-husband,” Uncle Melvin, was. For her grand finale, she topped it off with “and worst of all, he’s a litterer!”
If you’re caught littering in Massachusetts, the civil penalty is between $20 and $100. If you’re caught littering from a moving car, it can be up to a seven-day suspension of your driver’s license. The riveting 16-day trial hinges upon whether the Dunkin’ wrapper was thrown or blown out the back window of the car. Back to you in the studio.
In my scientific study, here are some of the most popular examples of people messing up our universe:
Lottery scratch tickets: Apparently it’s such a trauma to the nervous system upon finding out your $2 scratch ticket didn’t yield a million dollars that you just went limp and dropped the ticket to the ground.
Napkins: These handy disposable squares are designed to keep your hands and face clean, but, it would seem, not your neighborhood. I would prefer to live in a society without gross paper bits blowing down the street and more people with powdered sugar on their face.
Advertising fliers: Someone trying to promote their fledgling business has put a flier on your windshield. Does this provide you immunity for tossing their hard work onto the pavement? Gee, wish there were still kids, like in my days, who cut the grass in the neighborhood. Oh wait, what’s this under my tire?
Parking tickets: We’ve all witnessed the scene. A guy finds the parking ticket under his windshield wiper. Fully outraged the meter maid didn’t realize the owner of the car was above the law, he pumps his chest and matter of factly flips the ticket in the air, dismissing it before it even hits the asphalt, where it inevitably becomes the street cleaner’s problem. This is the same guy you’ll find draped across his hood bawling when his car gets booted.
Broken umbrellas: Face it, we’re all shocked when an umbrella doesn’t break into a thousand pieces as it springs open, maiming or blinding us with a pointed piece of shrapnel. But leaving this tangled web of metal across the sidewalk is criminal. Once I saw a woman toss her opened umbrella aside and, one step later, get her dress caught on the teeth of the umbrella. As she frantically tried to separate herself, she looked like she was being attacked by a pit bull.
Cigarette butts: The mother of all littering: Smokers who have no conscience throw lit cancer-sticks on the ground. I believe flicking cigarette butts into a moving truck bed is an Olympic event. Smokers do have a good argument. Where are they going to find a can filled with sand anymore out there on the street to properly extinguish their butts? It’s almost like the world is making it hard for them to smoke. Hmm.
Straw wrappers: This is the most acceptable form of littering that exists … for males 2 years of age and older. It is inherent in males to rip the end of a straw wrapper and blow the rest of the wrapper at someone’s face. Even alone, we’ll blow it into the air to see how far it goes. Then we laugh out loud. Every time. Straw wrappers are impossible to pick up off the ground. I’m convinced they disintegrate into the soil and come back as worms.
Before I forget to ask, why do you think it’s okay to place your trash directly beside a full trash receptacle? If a parking lot is filled, I don’t try to drive my car on top of another one.
Face masks: During COVID, littering itself became a pandemic. I understand this one. So many times I took off my mask to do little things — like breathe — and next thing I knew, it was gone! So I’d just pick up another mask from the ground. Come on, I’m kidding. I only did that twice.
Cash: This is the best form of littering. I’m happy to pick this up and dispose of it. I encourage it.
One shoe or one sock: Every time I see this I look around for the yellow police tape. How does this happen? I’ve never seen someone walking around wearing only one shoe. If your shoe was to fall off, would you say to heck with it and continue on as if you’re chic?
Dog crap bag: What do you think is going to happen to the bag of your dog’s poop you just dropped? No, really. Next time I see someone do that on my driveway, I’m going to make that person literally eat s#!t.
Of course, if we can all stop littering, we can make America clean again. It’s probably too late for Uncle Mel to reunite with my aunt, though, because I forgot to mention the area is littered with his mistresses.
