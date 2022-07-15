I went to visit a friend, who lives on a cul de sac, and a group of boys were playing street hockey. I could not have been more jealous.
I miss being young and playing street hockey. Growing up, the old joke was the annoyed father saying to his boy, “Hey kid, why don’t you go outside and play in traffic.” Street hockey was our answer.
Each day after school, we would carry our nets down the street to the same spot and play. Usually it was four or five kids per side and we kept at it until dark. We used either a tennis or plastic ball, or a puck with rollers.
There were no uniforms, trophies, practices, soccer moms, coaches or refs. Nobody sat around while 10 fathers congregated in the middle of the street arguing about rules. It was all about the love of playing street hockey with your friends.
The goaltender would wear a mask like that of Bruins Gerry Cheevers and Gilles Gilbert and pads from baseball catching equipment. The rest of our protective equipment was our flesh and bones. Nobody ever fought, as our friendships were our net worth.
Though there were teeth lost and blood on the pavement — no matter the injury — the worst pain would have been to stop playing.
Contrary to the current world of maniacal drivers who act as if they would rather run you over than brake, no one ever angrily beeped the horn at us. Cars would approach our game and wait for a break in play, when we’d move the nets.
People would watch from their car or pull over. Nobody needed a $75 per hour cop to direct traffic. The sight of kids playing on the street was the reason you lived there.
An older man owned the home located in the center of our game. Each day he would sit down and watch the entire game from his window. He never said a word to any of us, but the smile on his face spoke volumes. When he wasn’t at the window one day, we knew something was wrong.
We went to the funeral and leaned our sticks against the casket. For most of us it was the first experience with death. Something special happens when 10-year-olds console 10-year-olds.
Unfortunately, todays young kids are hostages in their homes. From the lure of computer games to watching videos on their phone, children aren’t encouraged to go out and play.
Parents fear letting them wander, worrying about some weirdo coming along and snatching them. Our parents worried we might remain in the house after school.
During the course of a three-hour game, we probably ran a total of 10 miles up and down the street. The daily activity of many 21st-century children consists of shifting twice in their computer chair.
Oh sure, we took out a couple of lampposts and windows in our day. But there were no parents filing a civil lawsuit for the pain and suffering of seeing a dent in their mailbox.
We didn’t have to have play with bratty kids because their mother said so. There were no traveling squads or street hockey scholarships to strive for. Everybody met on Methuen’s Freeport Avenue at 3:30pm. We chose sides and were playing at 3:31 p.m.
It was the 1970s and hockey was king. There was no Extreme Sports and a skateboard was considered a kid’s mode of transportation. Bobby Orr was our idol and the only computer was owned by Batman and Robin in the Bat Cave. It was a simpler time when we played our own games instead of watching others.
Grown men stare at empty ball fields and long for their ball and glove. I see a quiet street and look for my hockey stick. Maybe some kids will start playing street hockey on my street. I’ve got my chair next to the window just in case.
Scott Kerman is a Methuen native and host of The Grandstanders! Scott can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
