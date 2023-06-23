I have two jobs: one as a writer and the other as a Boston sports fan. I’ve been a Boston sports fan since 1970 when the Bruins won the Stanley Cup with Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito leading the way. I was 4 years old and wasn’t completely sure if I should look both ways when crossing a street, but knew every player on the ‘70s Bruins rosters by name.
The Cup victory began a 53-year daily habit of waking up, getting the sports page and sitting on the throne. If I had retained what I was taught in school as well as I did sports statistics, I would have a Ph.D.
A five-day mourning period commences whenever the season ends for any of the four Boston teams. I wear black armbands on all of my clothing. I don’t shower or shave, and I go radio silent. I howl at the top of each hour.
My sympathetic neighbors come over with casseroles. Once I’ve come out of the sports equivalent of ”sitting shiva” it’s onto the next team. But the scars of losing the season remain. One of the lines on my forehead is exclusively the result of Aaron Boone’s 2003 home run.
My wife says I don’t look like I enjoy watching the big games. I don’t. For me, playoff games are like being awake for your colonoscopy. My cussing per-word ratio multiplies 100-fold during a game, in time with my heart rate. If I was hospitalized, my condition would be classified as guarded.
My buddy Timmy can’t watch big games at all. He’s way too nervous. He’ll spend the entire game doing his family’s laundry. If a game goes into overtime, he’ll start on the neighbors’ clothes. We share a text thread with two of our other sports fanatic friends and Timmy checks in periodically to ask if it’s safe to watch.
There are many times being a sports fan has added much trauma to my life: Bucky Dent’s homer, Buckner, and the Patriots losing out on the first-ever perfect season when they lost to the Giants in the Superbowl, to name just a few. Just writing that sentence made me break out in hives. I’m the perfect example of someone who anguishes over “what could have been.”
Boston has been blessed with many great successes. My children are in their early 20s and have experienced nearly exclusively winning. In their lifetime, they have witnessed 12 championships. One of my sons listed his hobbies as playing tennis and going to championship parades.
In 2012, I took my 12-year-old son, who is a huge Pats fan, to the AFC Championship game, Patriots vs. Ravens. The Patriots won. It was a very exciting game and a memorable father/son moment, made even more special now that I’ve experienced the teenage years.
The next year the Patriots were back in the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium and I got tickets for us to go again. My son said he would rather go to a birthday party for a girl he liked. What?
I went crazy. Do you know how rare it is that the Patriots are one game away from the Super Bowl? I had to wait until I was 20 years old for them to get to that game. He told me not to worry, and promised to go with me “next year.”
I went even crazier. Next year? The Patriots may never get back to the AFC championship again in our lifetime, I sagely schooled him. He smiled, patted me on the shoulder and walked out of the room.
The Patriots went back to the big game for another five straight years.
Like many Patriots fans, Sundays in the fall are holidays in our house. The food menu is a topic of conversation during the week and we carefully choose what Pats gear to wear. Saturday is devoted to shopping and preparation. It’s basically a baby shower, minus the quiche.
I started a weekly Boston sports talk show called “The Grandstanders,” which recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary. The show brings together the people I talk sports with in my life: my mailman, my barber, and my two friends who sit next to me at Fenway as season ticket-holders of the Red Sox. All we need is Sam Malone and we’re the new version of “Cheers.”
Between attending and watching the games and talking, reading, analyzing and lamenting the teams, I find myself writing late at night after the rest of the Boston sports world has settled down. What’s that? Marcus Smart was just traded? Gotta go.
Scott’s new book, “The World According to Scott,” is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. A Methuen native, he can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
