My friend who lives in Florida has nothing good to say about his home state except the weather is nice. He makes sure to remind me of the Florida temperature every day during the winter. When we have a blizzard, he texts me ad nauseam, acting all concerned while sending pictures from the beach. I never hear from him during the summer months. Shocking.
At least a few times throughout the winter, he asks me how I get through it. Easy answer: I eat. Early and often. I can often be found over my wife’s shoulder quipping, “Are you going to finish that?”
The first food-flips begin in late fall with such fairly innocuous transitions from yogurt to cake, chicken soup to beef stew, and dry toast to French toast. I try to amp up my daily exercise program to compensate for the additional calories. I’m still young and can burn it off as fast as I eat it. Perfect plan. What could go wrong?
Then March arrived and I attempted to put on a pair of khaki shorts for a trip to California. They wouldn’t button, even after some impressive deep breaths and holding in my gut using every last bit of my French-toast-carb-overload energy.
What’s happening? Did these shorts shrink? Were my son’s shorts accidentally put in my drawer? Whose stomach is this?
My wife was in the kitchen frosting a carrot cake to celebrate it being a Tuesday and I walked in and broke down. I was practically inconsolable. She asked if there was a death. I said, yes, my self-esteem.
After she hugged me, I did what any husband who has been married for a long time does during a personal crisis. I blamed my wife.
“Why didn’t you tell me I was gaining weight? Didn’t you tell me fettuccine Alfredo was healthy for me? Why do you keep buying me potato chips when I ask for it? Honey, I’m sorry for unfairly taking this out on you. Hey, why are you putting the carrot cake in the freezer? My world is collapsing!”
My wife imposed a diet starting at 5:48 p.m. (EST), March 14. I’ve completed three months and people ask me how I’m feeling. Miserable and hungry. I’m not saying I have no reasons to live anymore; I just have a lot less.
The diet experts claim that after two weeks of dieting, you’ll stop craving desserts. It’s true, I no longer crave desserts. I now only dream about them, 24 hours a day. Sure, the dancing girls still make their appearance, but now I’m dreaming about them twirling banana splits.
My friend suggested Jello as a healthy alternative for dessert.
It’s blasphemy to describe jello as a dessert. Jello is just a sugary disguised gelatin, a protein extracted from the skins and bones of certain animals. The gelatin is dissolved in boiling water and then cooled to form a gelatinous mass with literally no taste. This is also how you make asbestos. If I sprout a second head, I’ll know why.
Apparently an egg is not just an egg, it is an egg yolk and egg whites. Egg whites are much healthier. My wife is making me the whites for breakfast and keeping the yolk from me. Egg whites taste very similar to jello. Now I understand why my 97-year-old Aunt Annie said on her deathbed she was happy to go because she was tired of eating breakfast.
The two most important words for me during a diet are “portion control.” Instead of eating two bagels, I eat only one. Instead of eating four donuts, I eat three. Dammit, the delete button isn’t working. They say to use smaller dinnerware to control portions. Brilliant. Are they familiar with the expression, “I’m back for seconds?”
I reserve a spot on my plate for mayonnaise at every meal. I’ve been told this is not healthy. My wife is making me eat fat free mayonnaise. It stuck to my tooth enamel. I gave the bottle to our young nephew and he uses it in art class as paste.
I have a friend who is heavyset and very comfortable with his weight. He had suggested early on that I forego the diet and just buy bigger clothes. He’s the same person who, when I lost my job, told me to stop trying to work and just go live in the woods.
I’ve lost 12 pounds and my shorts fit perfectly. My wife signed off on the completion of my diet. I can live again! Or at least until I’m tired of eating lunch.
Scott’s book, “The World According to Scott,” is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Scott can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
