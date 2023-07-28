I’m at the age where it seems I’m at a funeral once a week for someone whose parent passed away. It’s one of the more unfortunate symptoms of middle age. Even more disturbing? At more than one of these somber occasions, I witnessed a descendant of the dearly departed discussing a final “grade” for their parent.
Is this a new trend? Oh no, please stop.
Grading your parents. Apparently, we’re doing that now. Or at least the heir apparent is, and they’re empowered enough to share their evaluation with others. Is this open for debate? Will this be included on the tombstone epithets?
“Nick was a loyal and loving father despite several embarrassing quirks that ultimately lowered his life grade. Nick will try to do better in the afterlife. B minus.”
In school, it’s the teacher who determines the final grade. Who’s responsible for delivering the post-mortem review? Will funerals devolve into heated discussions between siblings going over the analytics? If so, I would suggest middle children have a lawyer present, otherwise their voice will go unheard.
“In closing, my client would like you all to know that ‘he matters, too.’”
Research suggests that people can recall childhood memories as far back as the age of 6. As a parent, let me tell you something you ungrateful little blankety blank, blank kids. Those first six years that you can’t remember and therefore are neglecting to factor into your afterlife equations were, in fact, grueling, 24/7, angst-driven, soul-depleting, sanity-seeking quests to nowhere for your poor parents. May they (finally) rest in peace.
We kept you alive, fed, sheltered and clothed. Oh sure, you were cute enough that we could have a picture or two to hang on the walls. But do you really think our dream car was a minivan? Did you know we had to take out a second mortgage to pay for your daycare and we didn’t even own a home?
When you played the piano at those 817 recitals we attended, it was awesome. But the three hours spent listening to the other children clunk around on the keyboard was very, very far from awesome.
Then there were the teenage years. Parents should be given extra credit for each and every day during this period, with double credit for puberty. When my twin sons were 14, our yearly grocery bill was over $20,000. Instead of a dining room table, we installed a trough.
Look, I get it. There are parents out there who deserve a failing grade. I’m not here to defend them. However, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard people say, “You should have to pass a test before having kids.”
Really? How well would you have done? Before I had kids, I had never held a baby for more than two seconds, or changed a diaper, fed a child, or supported a family. I’d have failed that test miserably and spent the last 24 years with three dogs instead. Wait, that sounds pretty good. Where’s that test?
Are kids going to start grading every aspect of their lives?
“Mom, I give dinner a C-plus.The chicken was just average and the salad was bland. I texted you some links from the Kardashian chef’s new cookbook. You might want to try Kanye’s Kale Couscous. I feel like you’re backsliding.”
Do grandkids get a say in the final grade? The fact is grandparents are usually pretty cool. I’ve heard many stories of parents who were very strict with their kids but are the life of the party with their grandkids. If a grandparent sucked back in the day, you just hid their hearing aids or false teeth until they got tired of looking for them and fell asleep.
We had our 23-year-old sons over for Sunday dinner last week and I asked them what grade they would give us.
“That’s a weird question,” the older son, by 10 minutes, said.
I gave him a panicked look like, “Oh no, does this hurt my grade?”
“You guys get an A-plus, you know that,” my youngest said.
My wife made a sweet mom noise.
“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you two.”
After dinner, I gave them each $20.
“What’s this for?” they asked.
Oh, it’s because we love you and, you know, just in case we backslide.
Scott’s new book, “The World According to Scott,” is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Scott is a Methuen native. Scott can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.