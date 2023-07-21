My wife can’t sleep without her fan running to block the outside noise. After 26 years of marriage, I can’t even take a nap without one. This is what happens in long-term marriages; you pick up your partner’s habits and their dirty clothes.
My wife loves gossip. She comes from a long line of gossipers. Her mom, grandmother, great-grandmother and so on. When she’s not gossiping with family members, friends or neighbors, she’s filling up on celebrity gossip. I know more about Jennifer Aniston’s daily activities than I know about my adult children.
If we’re out and she hears people gossiping to each other or on their phone, I know to stay quiet. She said it’s the best type, because it’s gossip without the calories. If this sounds like fun to you, I agree. She’s turned me into Mister Gossip.
My favorite gossip genre is “inheritance.”
“Alex, I’ll take Families Fighting Over Their Inheritances for $200.”
Free money and glassware sure bring out the best in people. “I heard the lousy granddaughter took her dead grandmother’s engagement ring right off her not-even-cold-yet finger. Now, after denying she did it, she’s saying Nana wanted her to have it. Everyone is up in arms.”
I would travel overnight through a blizzard on a winding mountain road with a flat tire and blindfolded for such a coveted scoop.
In my limited experience, the most popular post-funeral declarations are the ones when every blood relative possesses the true last will and testament of the deceased. I always immediately side with the one whose version is written on a cocktail napkin just to witness the reactions. In the game of gossip, if someone isn’t aghast, what fun is it?
The Tom Brady of gossipers can start a rumor, spread it far and wide, chastise the judgements and enjoyment of those who spread it even more, take the high road and defend the parties involved, and, in a move so brilliantly GOAT-like, squash the phony rumor and gain a lifetime credit from the subjects for their defense of such slander. Pure. Genius.
Work gossip is like having a one-night stand. It’s fun at first, but you can’t wait to kick it out the next morning. Spying what a coworker has on his or her computer screen can be scandalous fodder.
“Every time I walk past Jerry’s cubicle, he’s watching porn on his computer. I told you I had a creepy feeling about him.”
Since COVID and the influx of people working at home, the Jerrys of the world are now glowingly referred to as essential information specialists.
The people who say they “hate to gossip but … ” are called serial gossipers. They use words and phrases to fuel the flame such as “selfish,” “inconsiderate,” “it’s ultimately a reflection on the parents,” “no one ever liked her,” and “he thinks his don’t stink,” no matter what the subject is.
My wife and I use code names for some people in our neighborhood who perpetually give us a lot to talk about. Bread Box, Oak Tree and Flapjack are just a few of our neighbors. This naming agreement came about as the result of that one time we were walking and talking about someone who, unbeknownst to us, was walking behind us. We were so tongue tied, we looked like performers in Cirque du Soleil.
I do have my gossip limits. I avoid engaging in any gossip that has to do with a person’s weight gain or drinking habits. Much of the meatiest gossip is enjoyed while eating or drinking, so I’ve just seen you eat the entire left side of the menu and wash it down with two bottles of wine and six beers. Now you’ve brought up the size of your sister-in-law’s butt and whether we should have an intervention for your brother-in-law.
The headliner of gossip is always about other people’s sex lives and relationships. This is referred to as juicy gossip. Who’s together, who broke up, who’s cheating on whom, who’s getting divorced. From what I gather, in the gossip world, if a man cheats on his wife, no matter how terrible of a human being she has been her entire life, he’s scum. If a woman is fooling around on her husband, it’s because her husband is a scumbag. Good for her is frequently heard.
Yesterday my wife was reading out loud from the National Enquirer about Jennifer Aniston’s reveal that she “definitely has time for a new squeeze in her life.”
“I thought she was dating,” I said.
My wife quickly asked, “Who?”
As I looked around in bewilderment, the person formerly known as Mister Gossip got up, went to the den and turned on the fan.
Scott’s new book, “The World According to Scott,” is available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Scott is a Methuen native and can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
