If the world ends someday, one could imagine many possible factors for the downfall: climate change, war, famine, disease, Homer Simpson pressing the wrong button.
The list is endless and can keep you up at night until you self medicate. But don’t let all those heavy issues fool you. The biggest problem facing our society are those people who back into parking spaces.
Despite my intensive research, I’m not able to pinpoint the exact year this atrocity began taking root. As in many history book references, we’ll just call it pre- Justin Bieber.
I remember the first time. All of a sudden, I came to a rapid stop as a driver spent 20 painstaking minutes attempting to back into a space that since the invention of cars and buggies, one just pulled into front first.
My first reaction, “Why the fudge are they doing that?” I pulled down my window and asked just that, replacing the word fudge.
“So I can pull out of the spot without backing up,” she said.
Que?
I’ve witnessed scenes where an entire parking lot stood still while a guy “attempted” to back into a spot, creating gridlock on all sides, halting all pedestrian traffic and terrifying children and teddy bears.
As the over-60 tough guy with a bad goatee got out and surveyed all the anger a village could muster, he flipped everyone the bird and screamed, “I’ll do whatever the fudge I want!” He subsequently walked into an eyelash extension salon.
I don’t know where you were when this happened, but do you remember a time you felt a random sharp pain on your side or were inexplicably lightheaded or had a violent muscle twitch that threw you across the room? This was the same time.
And that’s all she wrote. It’s official, we’re all doing whatever we want now and too bad if you’re in the way. So moving forward, to anyone in the public who annoys me, I’m giving wedgies.
It used to be that new, strange behaviors took a number of years to spread across the country.
Maybe a businessman traveling from overseas would leave a magazine on the train. It would go from person to person, over state lines, and behaviors would change. Usually it was a French magazine with pictures of people unclothed.
Then in the early 1990s, Barney appeared on the television screen. Adults, without consulting other adults – or a mental health professional – saw the creepy purple dinosaur, and inexplicably placed their young children in front of the television and went out for a liquid lunch.
Then the internet came and people from all over the world shared every nuance of how they lived their life. But instead of just relaying a tasty new recipe for chili and a dance that didn’t pull a groin and leave it at that, we decided to embrace all the worst conduct one could imagine and not only share it, but try to shove it down each other’s throat.
Hello society, I don’t see any critical reason to have a foot fetish.
And through all of the conspiracies, fake news, lack of common decency toward our fellow man, and Lays potato chips having only three chips per bag, we endured.
But it’s out of control. The backer-uppers are multiplying. Authorities don’t know if they’ve organized and are meeting in secluded places. I suspect they haven’t found the perfect spot to back into yet.
Backer-uppers are taking out side mirrors and scratching sides of cars that groups of vandals with keys could never have imagined. Tent cities have formed in parking lots in a tense standoff between backer uppers and the rest of mankind.
Then it happened. I noticed drivers parking directly in front of store entrances and exits. Once when I was unable to wheel my carriage to the parking lot, I politely asked a young man to move his car. He said, “What are you going to do about it?”
I grabbed my two bags from my cart, picked up the cart from the sidewalk to the street and shoved the cart with all my strength toward his car, then calmly walked away.
As I heard the crash and the screaming of candy language coming my way, I thought he got off easy. I didn’t give him a wedgie.
Scott Kerman is a Methuen native and host of The Grandstanders Live! He can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
