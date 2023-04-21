Growing up in Methuen in the 1970s you had to be on your toes at all times. There were lots of fights.
Like it or not, you fought at the bus stop in the morning, on the bus to school, waiting to enter school, before homeroom started, during snack time, at lunch recess, after school and on the bus ride home. and this was just the first grade.
By second grade it had gotten so bad that my parents had to hire a full-time trainer and cut man to accompany me during my school day.
I can’t remember what we were all fighting about. Upon reflection, I’m pretty sure it was that we were in school all day and we had to take our anger out on someone.
The girl fights were the most entertaining. They were always the main event, promoted during class announcements and scheduled after school at the soccer field. Tickets were sold, bets taken, and a food truck would come to sell refreshments.
When guys fought, it was a couple of wayward punches, a wrestling match that would ensue, and shortly thereafter the lads would be sharing a beer in industrial arts class.
The girl fights were personal. Lots of savage screams that would’ve shorn the hair off our arms, if anybody had any.
There was a running dialogue between combatants about whatever serious issue warranted the battle. But neither fighter would stray from the focus of annihilating each other.
Topics such as “she told Amy you were her best friend, but she told me, I was her best friend and she was mine. Oh, it’s on!”
The tussles were all about grabbing hair and trying to pull it all out while simultaneously attempting to sever the head from the rest of the body.
There would be teachers on site, but that was to watch the brawl and to make sure the girls had plenty of space to toss each other around.
The match would end when one of the girls lost one of their five senses.
All of this bad behavior was predictable. When people feel cornered they lash out. There was no more confining place for a child than being in school seven hours a day.
I’ve got an idea, why don’t we sit a child down at the tiniest, most uncomfortable wooden desk ever built that was obviously designed more to store inanimate textbooks than the very animate human child.
It will have enough surface space for a piece of paper or a book, but not both. and it will have an unexplained slant that guaranteed your pencil and eraser would roll off with enough launch speed to end up two aisles over.
We’ll set up this environment and expect children to be perfectly behaved, while their fathers are at a “business” lunch polishing off their third martini.
I look at it this way. An average NFL game lasts three hours and 12 minutes, but if you count the time when the ball is actually in play, the action lasts only 11 minutes.
That’s how I like to watch my games and that’s how school should have been. Skip to the chase. School in two action packed hours!
The teachers can be huddling up front sharing their knowledge with the class, while the more attentive children are sitting on comfortable couches and being served nachos.
Kids can socialize and play the rest of the day. A happy child learns better and interacts with his peers in a positive way that doesn’t include bludgeoning. Nobody thought of this?
I had a flashback last week as my wife and I were in a Home Depot and two women were arguing. It appears one of them grabbed the last fan from the other’s carriage.
We stood and watched as they started pushing each other. My wife said to me, “Go break it up.” I walked over there as the fight escalated and gawkers started to gather.
I immediately pushed a grill over to the side. My wife yelled, “What on earth are you doing?”
I replied, “Giving the gals some extra room.”
It’s what I was taught in school.
Scott’s new book, “The World According to Scott,” is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Scott, a Methuen native, can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
