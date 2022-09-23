If you’ve flown in the last year, you’ve most likely had your flight delayed or canceled. Maybe you have a “nightmare” airline story that you’ve told everyone twice.
I get it. The worst stories about flying are never told – by the passengers, anyway. And children are starving across the world. Doesn’t mean I still can’t hate peas and I’m not allowed to tell my damned airline story.
In the Kerman household you can cuss freely, but it’s a swear word to say Savannah or JetBlue. It started innocently — and doesn’t it always — when my wife’s best friend who has a house in St. Simons Island, Georgia, invited us to vacation there.
Cue the Dateline music. We had a wonderful week of ocean breezes, good food and beautiful weather. I’m reenacting in my home office our scuba diving adventure, if you need a visual.
On our day to head home, we made sure to depart the Island very, very early to get to the Savannah airport with far more than plenty of time. This is my wife’s doing, due to her fear of missing a flight, which has never come even close to happening in 27 years.
In the past, I’ve said to my wife upon landing at a vacation destination that maybe we should just stay at the airport until our return flight. I regret being such a smarty pants. (She made me write that last sentence.)
It’s true. Southerners are openly more friendly than us. and people can make fun of our Massachusetts accents all they want, but I can’t understand 90 percent of what they’re saying. and “youse guys” kicks “y’alls” butt all day. I keep looking down at their feet for subtitles.
Our flight was scheduled to leave at 3:30 p.m. The first sign of trouble was there was no plane at our gate by 3:00 p.m. Glad we got there for breakfast.
I had heard there were issues with JetBlue flights. But surely they corrected them since the airlines were given $54 billion of our money by Congress during the pandemic. Was it to buy saltier peanuts?
You get the delayed-flight updates from your phone before the customer service rep announces them. Kind of like when I’m streaming a Patriots game with a 10-second delay and in my text game thread with the fellas, one of them texts, “Crap!” I now know something bad in the game just happened. Seconds later: “Crap!”
In the next nine hours, the flight takeoff changed 12 times. During those hours, my wife and I befriended pretty much all the people on the flight. FYI, Elaine from Medford’s husband is cheating on her with her sister.
People were so outraged with JetBlue that three police stood behind the counter staring at customers so we could be held hostage silently. Similar to one of those old prison movies, once the police arrived, we were whispering to each other in code, secretly passing notes on the latest flight rumors and handing each other cigarettes.
The Savannah airport is so small you can see from one end to the other. It has one bar, one bagel place and one ice cream shop. Sounds like a George Thorogood song.
The airport closed all shops and restaurants at 6 p.m. Top that, Puritans! By 11:30 p.m. I was so hungry that I ate my wife’s watermelon keychain.
Then at 12:30 a.m. I received a text that the new departure time would be 2:15 a.m. Crap! Seconds later, the customer service person gets on the horn and announces, “Flight cancelled. It has been rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. tomorrow. Oh, it’s the pilots’ fault, blame them. Have a nice night!” Huh?
As people gasped and the police looked up from their phones, she added, “Also, the main airport closes in a half hour, so you can sleep in the front lobby or try to find a hotel.” Mic drop.
Before the $54 billion, there would have been hotel and meal vouchers and a waiting bus. Now there are police escorting you out to the pavement like cattle with luggage.
The only hotel with a room available had a sign at the front desk that stated, “Bullet-proof glass. This keeps us from shooting you!” I stood the whole night at the door ready to defend myself from the hotel staff.
The next day it happened again. Our flight was delayed eight more times and then, at 1 a.m., canceled and pushed back another day. By then I was wishing we had just let the South secede.
We ended up curled in the fetal position in the lobby that night. I have limited space, so I’ll save the shots fired at our Uber and a fellow passenger dropping dead right in front of us for the “Locked Up Abroad” episode.
We made it home on the third day and I kissed the ground like the pope when we landed. We will be flying again in a week so we won’t have much time to put this behind us. Especially since we’re already at the airport.
Scott Kerman is a Methuen native and host of The Grandstanders! Scott can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
