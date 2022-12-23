Sports betting will soon be legal in Massachusetts. It’s a sad time for bookies, as they will go the way of encyclopedia salesmen and milkmen. Generations to come won’t know what they’re missing. All the fun in sports betting was in it being illegal.
Growing up in the ‘70s, my guy was Nick the barber. He was as nice a guy as you could ever meet. He cut your hair and talked sports, all the while answering the pay phone to take bets. You might be in that chair for an hour and a half if there was a big game that night.
The hours I spent in that shop made more of an impression on me than all my middle-school years combined. I would sit in a folding chair and wait for my haircut and surrounded by wise guys, while the competing smells of Old Spice, hair tonic and tobacco fought for dominance.
“Hey kid, you want a cigarette?” asked a man so big he suffocated the groaning chair beneath him. “I’m only 8 years old,” I said, thinking that would be enough explanation. “So what? I started when I was 7,” he grunted as he lit one up for me.
If I came in on a Saturday afternoon, there would always be a game playing on the tiny television forever perched on the edge of the counter. The fellas would bet on what would happen in the next play of the game. I think prop bets started at Nick’s.
Nick got arrested one time because some guy won elected office and wanted to get “tough on crime.” Okay, thanks, McGruff the Crime Dog. Seeing that all the police were running Nick’s errands, I was pretty sure McGruff would be getting jammed up the next time he took a pencil.
Following his arrest, Nick had to buzz you into the shop for every visit. If he didn’t already know you, you weren’t getting in. Walk-ins, keep on walking. Fool me once, shame on McGruff.
I was in elementary school and already a member of the Men’s Social Club. “Excuse me cafeteria lady, instead of milk can I get a White Russian? Thanks, sweets.”
In places like Nick’s, grown men would actually listen to a kid. No pandering. When you said something stupid, no one held back. “Shut up, Stupid!” You know what didn’t happen? You didn’t go crying to mommy that an adult called you a name. What you did was learn to listen closely and think before you spoke. Most importantly, when you did open your trap, you made sure to say smarter stuff.
Boys didn’t get praised every waking minute back in the day. Our fathers and grandfathers threw out compliments like sewer covers. When you said the words “rock star” back then, you were talking about Mick Jagger or Robert Plant. Now they call you a rock star if you put your plate in the sink.
Lots of times I went to Nick’s with my dad, even though his thinning hairline didn’t demand as much cutting as my Chewbacca-like pelt. My father, Norman Kerman, was a lawyer and as smart and as honest a person who has ever walked this earth. He loved talking to Nick, giving him legal advice at almost every sitting. After I went to college and left the area, my father continued to have his hair cut by Nick until he closed the shop.
All the talk at Nick’s was about sports and betting and that has always been my comfort zone. “Hey Norman, your kid sure knows a lot about sports,” Nick would often say. My father would nod and smile. This was high praise coming from Nick and it awarded me what we now call street cred.
When my favorite aunt dropped me off at Nick’s, it was like I was going to play a Little League game. “Aunt Peggy, pick me up in three hours. After my haircut, I’ll just hang out with the fellas.” I think she was picturing me socializing with my classmates, not Jimmy “The Wizard of Odds.”
My Uncle Milton was a bookie for 50 years. He owned a gift shop. When customers came in to actually buy a gift he gave it to them for free and hurried them along. He didn’t even have a cash register.
Once I asked Uncle Milton if he knew Nick and he said he had heard of him. “It’s not like we bookies have a convention every year, but we keep tabs on each other.”
The last time my father was at the shop, Nick told him, “Next time the kid is in town, tell him to drop by and say hello.” Although I never made it back to Nick’s shop, you can bet I’ll always remember my time sitting in that chair.
And that would be a sure bet.
Scott’s new book, The World According to Scott, is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Scott can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com
