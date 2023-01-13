I spend most of my day misplacing things around the house and the rest of my day searching for them. I made a list of the items I lose most often on a daily basis, but I can’t find it. Oh, wait, there it is!
Cell phone: I search for my cell phone at least 17 times a day. I’m constantly asking my wife to call my phone and pray that I hear the ring somewhere in my house. Then it’s a frantic race to follow the sound to the phone before the ringing stops. Because one thing I’ve learned, asking your wife to do anything more than two times in a row is apparently legal grounds for divorce.
Reading glasses: I bought 12 pairs of reading glasses on Amazon and placed them in every nook and cranny in the house. Impressive, right? I’m currently writing this piece squinting because, despite my apocalyptic-like preparedness, they’ve still all disappeared. At least I won’t have to see the zombies coming.
Note: I’ve accidentally flushed three pairs of glasses down the toilet while reaching forward to flush. There’s at least one guy reading this who’s nodding his head, knowing he’s not alone.
Wallet: I freak out the most when I can’t find my wallet. Every time I lose it, I assume someone has already used my credit cards to buy a boat. But the heart-stuttering, bring-you-to-your-knees fear is that you’ll now have to go to the DMV to get a replacement license. You need to produce 487 picture ids to get a new license, as opposed to the DMV employee just looking at the computer and matching up your face.
TV remote: This is a long-standing tradition dating back many generations. I’m pretty sure that after rage-tossing the couch cushions, flattening himself nose-deep in the carpet to scan beneath the recliner, and exhausting his increasingly volatile bank of curse words, your grandfather finally just looked to the sky and screamed, “What, did someone eat it?”
I’m old enough to remember when we didn’t have a remote. You actually had to go up to the television and utilize your hands to turn the knob. The negotiations with family members to determine who had to get off the couch were legendary. I feel sorry for those who didn’t have a younger sibling to threaten.
When my younger brother was 9 years old, he promised me 10 percent of all his future earnings if I would change the channel to anything but The Lawrence Welk Show. I get a check every January.
Car keys: We have a hook on the wall by the door specifically for our car keys. The keys are there sometimes, but most of the time they’re either still in the ignition, on the ground next to the car door, or in the freezer with the ice cream.
House keys: This is the easiest item to find. They’re still in the door. No need to ask the officer how the robber broke into my house. The answer will inevitably be, “After a lengthy investigation, we have determined that the perp turned the key in the lock and strolled in the front door.”
Silverware: My twin boys think all silverware is disposable. When I want a spoon, I just go into the garbage can to find one. This is a good time to mention I have never been successful eating with plastic utensils. They break on me every time. I always feel like I’m sitting at a Little Tikes table having tea with a bunch of dolls when I’m trying to stab my steak with plastic.
Scissors: I use scissors more than a barber. I feel like I have scissors in my hand half of the day. After 56 years, I’m proud to say I can successfully run with scissors. We have a special drawer designated for our large collection of scissors. Do you know where they went?
Shoes: Why can’t I find my shoes? I took them off and know I didn’t place them under the kitchen sink, but somehow that’s where they ended up. My sons never lose their shoes because theirs smell worse than Limburger cheese and the nose always knows.
T-shirt: My T-shirts are hanging up in my closet safe and sound. All except my favorite T-shirt. That one is always missing. I’m not much into conspiracies, but it’s a conspiracy I tell you. I know the dryer is just messing with me and hides it in a secret compartment for months until I’m in the last stages of despair. Then it spits it out under my son’s bed or in the trunk of my wife’s car and quietly laughs at me.
Umbrella: I can never find my umbrella. Actually, it’s someone else’s umbrella that I misplaced. You get to a certain age and you don’t buy umbrellas anymore. You just find them, lose them and find one again. It’s the circle of life.
Car: Every time I go to Market Basket, I can’t find my car when I leave the store. I’ve had a car stolen in the past, so my mind immediately goes there. I push the groaning carriage weighed down with 12 cases of on-sale water to all 118 cars that look exactly like mine, each parked along the far edges of the vast asphalt maze from hell. “What’s wrong with this door, it won’t unlock? Maybe if I bang it.” “Hey! What are you hitting my car for!?” Run, Scott, run.
I had written this piece a few weeks ago but couldn’t find it on my computer. I thought I would have to rewrite it. But luckily, I found it under the kitchen sink.
Scott’s new book, “The World According to Scott,” is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Scott can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
