One of my favorite movies growing up was the 1979 classic “The In-Laws” starring Peter Falk and Alan Arkin. On the eve of their children’s marriage, Falk and Arkin embark on a series of misadventures involving the CIA, Treasury Department and Central American Dictators. In real life, having in-laws is much more grueling.
Look at all the possible in-laws one can have: mother, father, daughter, son, sister, and brothers-in-law. What sick, demented person introduced the concept that as you age in life, you add additional types of relatives?
Daughters-in-law are historically the second worst in-laws. If you don’t believe me just ask the top seed mother-in-law. It will probably be the one and only time your mother-in-law will agree with you. Daughters-in-law are constantly conniving their way to a seat at the table with the immediate family to deal in all-important family matters. If daughters-in-law had a title in the business world, it would be mid-level managers. They’re just mucking it up for everyone else. They’re usually nicknamed Spiteful Susan.
Sons-in-law are usually pretty popular. If a son-in-law is liked by the family, he is the most likely one to still have a relationship with their in-laws if the couple gets a divorce. Maybe he could fix things around his in-laws’ house, or bring over a case of beer and the corn hole set. Often said by fathers-in-law: “I got no beef with Ricky. I’ll be honest with you, the fact is he’s more pleasant than my daughter.”
Sisters-in-law are a mixed bag. We all share the same opinion on s-laws that we could cut the family get-togethers by 90 percent and it would work better for all of us. Most of them make some incredible food dish or a coconut cake that makes one look forward to seeing them. “You’re just going to drop it off? That’s even better.”
It really gets dark when one of the parents-in-law dies. You’ll need a metal detector to check your sister-in-law’s bags before she leaves if she helps clear out your parents’ house. If she says she has always admired a particular piece of mom’s jewelry, this means she’s angling for it and has already bought a matching outfit. Her nickname is usually Pilferer Patty.
If this was an election, fathers-in-law would win by a landslide. They realize the smartest thing to do is to remove themselves from all family dramas. Their canned answer for everything is, “Just figure it out yourselves.” They created the work room in the garage to “tinker” as a sanctuary to hide from all relatives. You might laugh when you see their sign on the garage door to “Keep Out,” but they’ve never been more serious.
Brothers-in-law can be described in one word: burdensome. This, loosely defined, means causing “mental as well as physical strain.” Brothers-in-law have a sixth sense as to when you’re going to get Chinese food takeout and always drop by right before you’re ordering. They have to have their own entree, plus dumplings and soup. “Anyone mind if I finish up the last eight spareribs?” What?
Brothers-in-law carry an aura that screams” “I’m one more misstep away from having to move into your house.” Percentage-wise there is a greater chance that a brother-in-law took money from your wallet than your teenager. Who would you choose if there was only one life raft left, your brother-in-law or David Ortiz?
Before we get to the headliner, I want to mention cousins-in-law are actually a thing. An ancestry study says the average person has five first cousins, 28 second cousins, 175 third cousins, 150 fourth cousins, and 17,300 fifth cousins, proving once and for all that everyone is related to Kevin Bacon.
Wrapping up our topic is the infamous mother-in-law. Comedy in the 20th century wouldn’t have existed without mothers-in-law. People couldn’t get enough of it. You would think with all the mockery, it would have changed their behavior patterns over a century. Nope.
All advice that a mother-in-law gives is unsolicited. All those wretched daughters-in-law might be that way because their mothers-in-law told them on multiple occasions, “You’re not good enough for my son.” A typical LinkedIn profile of a mother-in-law reads, current position: “Working to break up a marriage.”
You don’t want any gifts from your mother-in-law because she will remind you she bought it for you every time she comes in contact with you and expects to be thanked over and over again. That’s her way of leading up to the inevitable, “If you’re not going to use the ice cream maker, just give it back to me.”
Every story the mother-in-law tells paints herself as the Messiah. After all, she’s the one who defended you from all the nasty gossip going around the family that she created about you. Mother-in-law meddling is one of the top 10 reasons a couple divorces. If there was one life raft and you had to choose between your mother-in-law or David Ortiz’s luggage, who would you choose?
Scott Kerman, a Methuen native, can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
