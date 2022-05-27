The Eagle Tribune charges .39 cent each week to read my article online. A small bit to pay for my humor. Very small bit. I appreciate everyone who purchases it weekly and please keep it up. My babies need new shoes.
Actually, I have twin 22-year-old boys so they need to stop asking me for money for shoes or anything else. Max and Lucas, here’s 78 cents to read this last sentence.
Does the Tribune have a big jar where they put readers 39 cents? I’m imagining the jar has a piece of tape that says, “World According to Scott.” Once the jar is filled it’s taken to the bank, where the teller says they have no use for it.
Are coins worthless? They sure don’t mean what they used to. Bums on the streets used to ask you for extra change. Now they ask you for a specific dollar amount.
“Hey buddy, can I have two dollars for a hamburger?”
“Where are you getting a hamburger for two dollars? Is it any good? Take me there and it’s on me.”
Coins had value back in the day. There used to be something called a pay phone and it cost 10 cents to make a call.
People used to try and save 10 cents by making a collect phone call and instead of saying your name, you said the pay phone’s number.
The person would refuse the call and call you back for free. We had way too much time on our hands and not enough dimes. This was what went down as a conspiracy in the 1970s.
My sons have no use for coins. They will walk by coins on the street and not even think about picking them up. I found two quarters and two nickels last week and considered it my personal highlight of the 21st century.
What exactly are coins used for currently? Trying to pay with coins at a grocery store is the quickest way to have someone in the back of the line either attack you or pay for your groceries.
The Red Sox announced they will no longer accept cash at Fenway Park. There was no mention of coins. Which is nothing new, ‘cause buying a couple of hot dogs and beers entails taking out a mortgage.
Coins are like Rodney Dangerfield, they never get any respect. If we wanted to take coins to the bank back in the day to deposit them, the bank gave you a factory job.
The banks required you to put the coins in a paper roll. Then you had to tape it and present them in a suitable fashion. We used to roll coins as a family outing and relatives bragged of their coin-rolling prowess. Did I mention we had lot of time on our hands?
The worst part of paying with cash is getting change back. It’s bad enough being weighed down with change in your pocket when wearing jeans. But change in a pair of gym shorts ends up having everything swinging around below the belt.
Trying to reduce your change burden during transactions is like the Geneva Convention meets “Who wants to be a Millionaire?”
I don’t want 86 cents back. Do you have 14 cents and I can give you a dollar? Let me check. I only have 7 cents. I’m sorry, I can’t give you the dollar. Can I phone a friend for 7 cents? He’s got it! Sir, wait over there near the brooms until the additional funds arrive.
We have coin PTSD. Corporations use this to steal even more money from us.
When you use your credit card, they ask if you want to round up to the nearest dollar for a charity that usually has the letters CEO in it. This is to relieve you of the burden of change, virtually!
My wife and I have a jar we put coins in, then go to the store and put them in the Coinstar Kiosk. It’s fun to hear all the coins clanging, like we just won big at the Vegas slot machines.
Inevitably, there are coins left to put back in the jar. Last time there were 39 cents remaining. What the hell can you get for that?
Methuen native Scott Kerman is the host of the Grandstanders Live! and can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
