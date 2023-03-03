My wife and I went to a dinner party and after good food and many drinks, we started playing charades. Charades is a game of pantomimes: You have to “act out” a phrase without speaking, while the other members of your team try to guess what it is.
My wife and I lost the game because I didn’t guess the word “jello.” Instead, I spent the whole time watching my wife act it out, horrified that she might be having an epileptic seizure.
As I was sitting on the sidelines wallowing in the agony of defeat, I realized that once you hit a certain age, the real-life charades start in a different way. You can’t remember certain words, so you try to say the definition in hopes that your spouse can come up with the word.
It began a year ago when I couldn’t think of the simplest word. Finally after a few minutes of “ahh, oohs” and “you know,” and my wife looking at me strangely, I said “it’s a man who serves food at a restaurant.”
“You mean a waiter?” she asked.
Waiter, right. Waiter.
A person’s vocabulary generally increases until approximately age 65 and then remains stable or decreases slightly. Doesn’t that mean the words in your bag come smoothly off your lips without trouble?
Some words – after attempting to describe them – you realize you didn’t know in the first place.
“Honey, you know, the person who takes care of trees.”
“An arborist,” my wife says.
“No, that’s not it.”
“Yes, it’s an arborist,” she reiterates.
Okay, if you say so. But I’m just going to keep calling it a tree guy.
“Great, I’ll alert the media,” my wife says.
My uncle couldn’t come up with a particular word when talking to my aunt and he frantically described what he needed: “A van with flashing lights and a siren.” She laughed and said, “Harold, the ice cream truck already came today,” and walked out of the room. If he only could’ve remembered the word “ambulance.” RIP Uncle H.
You never want to use Google to try to come up with a simple word or you’ll be receiving ads on how to speak English until the end of time. I did it once and now I receive hourly emails from Rosetta Stone and musical instrument companies trying to sell me a trumpet.
It’s rough when your spouse can’t come up with the word after you’ve defined it multiple times and simply wants you to leave the room. “You know what they play at church, it’s like a piano?”
“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” my wife mutters dismissively. “Why don’t you try to come up with it while you’re vacuuming the basement?”
What I really have difficulty with now is coming up with people’s names. If I can’t remember your name, I immediately try to cover it up by saying something positive about your appearance. “Hello, Hey, What’s up? You look like you lost weight. No. You got taller? Seems like it. You’re brushing your teeth more often? O.K, Great seeing you.” Run, Scott, Run.
It reminds me of the E.T Adventure ride at Universal Studios in Florida. At the end of the ride, E.T wishes you a farewell and says each rider’s name. If your name is long or difficult to pronounce, E.T has a safe word. My nephew’s name is Alessandro and when he exited E.T chirped, “Goodbye, friend!”
Having two brothers and three sisters, when I was growing up my parents never called us by the right name. If they didn’t get our name correctly on the first two attempts, they called us “whatever your name is.” One of my sisters is named Candace. Come on, do I really look like my name is Candy?
I have a built-in excuse to screw up my children’s names since I have identical twins. If one of my boys does something wrong, they’re crafty enough to identify themselves as their brother. When they were young, I would tell them to come clean on who did it or I would find out using their DNA. It was an effective parenting tool, until the boys figured out they shared the same DNA.
I realize that I don’t have the luxury of showing my advancing age to my children. I struggle remembering a word and describe it to them and they will be sizing up the box you go into once you die. Oh, my wife is out shopping, is the word “coffin?”
Scott’s new book, “The World According to Scott,” is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Scott can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
