We live in a country where lots of people pump their own tires. We used to call it bragging. It’s now the social norm to celebrate yourself again and again. Social networking websites only feed people’s ego. But enough talking about me. Let’s talk about you. What do you think about me?
Facebook is the home of perfect families with important lives. “Hey everybody, I know you were waiting on pins and needles to see a picture of my tuna fish sandwich from lunch. Yep, I chose wheat bread, can you believe it! Discuss amongst yourselves.”
A former neighbor posted pictures ad nauseam of her husband and her all in love. She coined the two of them Cupid’s Couple. Can I borrow the vomit bag once you’re finished?
She forgot to post that she was sleeping with both the high school football coach and baseball coach. The coaches were chosen based on the sports her kid was playing at the time. I was kind of hoping her husband was at least hanging out with the home economics teacher during the holiday season.
Now for breaking news: None of us are without flaws. Most people who post wonderful things daily sleep in a bed of pointy lies. It feels like some Communist propaganda campaign of the 1970s. You will smile even if it kills you!
Look, we know your children were whining and complaining during your family photo shoot and you had to threaten them with bloody murder before you finally got that one flawless family picture (out of a thousand) that you shared.
It was nothing like family portraits back in the day, where at least one person had their eyes closed while another’s eyes were aimed anywhere but the camera. Another sported a choppy homemade bowl haircut and a look that predicted years of future therapy. and then there’s the one with the partially visible body who was presumably caught mid-flight as he’d rather eat his right arm than stand with that group. That’s the last known photograph we have of him. It still hangs proudly over the fireplace. We were all dysfunctional families. What’s it to you? Bug off.
People can be negatively affected by a social media that promotes glamorous lives and endless perceived successes. They begin to feel inferior and view their own life as a failure. I’m here to tell you, don’t despair. You’re living your best life without fanfare and that’s just fine. Though some of you could probably pick up the pace a bit.
Typical day in the Meta Universe: Connie is traveling to some luxurious locale and raising her glass at a fancy restaurant with her hip friends. What Connie hasn’t shared with everyone is that she’s currently up to her neck in debt and a couple of days away from living in her soon-to-be repossessed car. Know why you never see that flip-side of her Facebook page? Because when the paper tigers can’t fake it anymore, they eliminate their social media accounts all together proclaiming they outgrew Facebook. Sure.
If you consistently scroll through a friend’s social media page, you’re considered their follower. Growing up, being a follower was a negative thing. Being a follower meant you were involved in a cult with an elusive mothership hovering nearby, or that you were predestined to jump off a cliff alongside a flock of mindless bleating sheep. Standard advice from your grandparents was to wash your hands before supper and be a leader not a follower. We found out from the pandemic, people aren’t doing either of those.
Lots of social media is antisocial. It’s become so negative, it created a new word used by many on a daily basis: troll. A troll is a person who intentionally antagonizes others online by posting inflammatory, irrelevant, or offensive comments or other disruptive content. That’s just dressing up the pig. They’re your standard, run-of-the-mill jerks.
Trolling is so prevalent, we’ve decided huge amounts of negative comments must be coming from a computer bot. Nope, sorry, humans will always be the most terrible thing created.
Some of the worst living beings on the planet infest the various local townwide discussion pages on Facebook. They should make horror movies about these groups. “Tim and Laura thought they lived in an idyllic town, until neighbors carrying tiki torches and wearing Facebook ‘I’m a Top Contributor’ T-shirts came a-knocking.”
Facebook was first touted as a way to reconnect with friends from your past. People started dating crushes from high school or rekindling old flames. I’m here to report that all those relationships have failed miserably.
Facebook started in 2006, so if there’s anyone you haven’t found by now, they’ve either gone off the grid or are dead. Who knows, maybe you’ll see them on the side on the road with a flat tire.
Scott’s new book, The World According to Scott, is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Great gift for yourself, family and friends.Scott is a Methuen native and can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
