Steps from the retired Red Sox numbers of the likes of Ortiz, Williams, Pedro and Yaz, sits a monument of a new legend of Fenway Park lore, Hubba Bubba Fenway.
As a long-time Sox season ticketholder, my move to Brookline with my wife and twin boys had one non-negotiable house requirement: Be within walking distance of Fenway.
We found a house that was old, tired, and cold, but it sat 1.89 miles from the park. I’ll take it!
My house came with next-door-neighbor Brian and his family. Brian and I share both our maniacal disdain for people putting their dog crap bags in our trash cans and our love for the Red Sox.
A few years back, as we found our morning walk schedule overlapped, we began walking together. We decided the perfect daily route would be to Fenway.
We touch the same hallowed brick, and return home. Kind of like going to confession every day, without the life-altering torment.
We walk early in the morning and mention at least once a week how blessed we are to visit Fenway daily.
That’s the story, until April of last year. We touched the brick on a beautiful spring day and noticed a piece of chewed blue gum stuck to the brick wall with a small piece of Hubba Bubba wrapper.
It looked as though the guy was planning to return for his gum at some point. We laughed and thought nothing more of it. As spring turned into summer, we marveled daily that the gum remained.
Just to the right of the Jersey Street door, how could the sour blue raspberry have stayed attached through the seemingly daily rains, oppressive humidity, and a couple of million people mingling about?
Like the Red Sox season, something special was brewing. Who placed it there with such perfection? I needed answers.
I’m not CSI, but this wasn’t a first-time gum sticker. Feels like a person who grew up where you placed chewed gum under your school desk.
This was not only incredibly disgusting, but a right of passage. You would stick your piece of gum under the desk and come back up at times with another piece stuck to your finger.
And then back under and so on until the bell rang. Well, at least that was my Methuen school experience.
There are generations of peoples’ DNA stuck under those school desks. That’s what you did back in the day. We didn’t have Twitter to run your mouth, so you chewed gum.
Seeing that the gum is around 3 feet off the ground, maybe it’s a child, whose natural ability to engineer a piece of gum to unheard of feats of stickiness, will lead them to find a cure for cancer, a vaccine for COVID-54, or to open a Chick-fil-A.
Fall became winter and Hubba Bubba was sticking strong. I don’t know what ingredients Hubba Bubba consists of, nor do I want to know, but he’s a true New Englander braving the winter months.
Spring arrived and like the rest of us, Hubba was showing wear from the winter. He lost all color in his face and if you chewed him, I’m sure he would be quite bitter.
The Red Sox season has already started to collapse, but Brian and I are convinced that if mankind doesn’t ruin it, Hubba Bubba Fenway will stick onto the brick forever.
The gum represents what we New Englanders feel about Fenway Park. It’s right up there with our home and school.
Our DNA, and of loved ones who have passed, stick to Fenway Park like Hubba Bubba.
So next time you chew a piece of gum, if that piece is special, maybe it will be immortalized at Fenway for the ages.
Or, maybe you can throw your gum out in the trash and not your freaking dog crap bag!
Scott Kerman is a Methuen native and host of The Grandstanders Live! He can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.