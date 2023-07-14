Last week I went to my first Minor League baseball game since the pandemic. My wife, who would gladly watch any rerun on HGTV over the Super Bowl, came along for company. She brought a paperback to read, just in case the game was played.
We traveled to Hadlock Field to Maine to see the Portland Sea Dogs, the Red Sox Double A affiliate. Merely driving into the parking lot and paying $5 as opposed to $50 at Fenway Park was a reason for me to break into “Sweet Caroline.”
I bought two tickets in the lower level next to the on deck circle for a total of $26. At Fenway, these same seats would cost $500 for the pair. At these prices, I could have gone home without ever entering the ballpark and still felt like I got my money’s worth.
There’s a special promotion every night at Hadley Park in Portland, but this night it was particularly cool. The Sea Dogs were changing their name to the Maine Bean Suppahs for the game. This is the fourth time in the last few years they’ve done this. The other times, they were called Red Snappers, Clam Bake and Whoopie Pies.
There’s an old saying: You should never go food shopping when hungry, or rename baseball teams. But it seems to work well for the Sea Dogs or, on this night, The Maine Bean Suppahs.
As we walked into the park, we were greeted by a trio dressed as a hot dog and his condiment sidekicks, mustard and ketchup. I asked where the relish was and they said he was going around signing autographs. Completely understandable, who doesn’t get giddy over condiments?
Our first stop was the gift shop, which I’m sure rents out as a nice studio apartment in the off-season. It’s so small we had to wait in line to get in. My wife bought a whoopie pie hat and I bought a Bean Suppah shirt. They say being on television makes you look 10 pounds heavier. Put on a shirt sporting beans, a hotdog and brown bread and you’re an automatic “before” picture.
The Suppahs were playing the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. There’s another old saying, “When smoking marijuana, don’t call your parents or try to name a minor league baseball team.”
When casually walking the park or through its buildings, there’s an opportunity to meet a Rumble Pony player or the umpires. Forget about getting an autograph: “Hey, guy with the catcher mask, will you take a picture with our family?”
Only 10% of Double A players will make it to the major leagues. In the future, Red Sox biggest prospects Marcelo Mayer and Nick Yorke will be making millions playing major league baseball. Some of their current teammates will be selling them insurance.
When you think of minor leagues, you think gimmicks and the Suppah’s staff did their best to deliver. The in-between-inning promotions didn’t lack effort. Though neither the crowd nor the participants seemed too thrilled by the red snapper toss via lacrosse stick or the bobbing for rubber fishy.
I have to admit, the sight of Mr. Bristle running around the bases prompted my first-ever chuckle related to the field of dentistry. Also, the presentation of a free car wash to the dirtiest car in the parking lot placed all the patrons in fear of winning the prize.
Hadlock Field Park is as nice a minor league stadium as you could find in the country. It is evident there isn’t a bad seat in the place.
It was a joy to see such a large number of children at the game, all wearing smiles. The 1978 “YMCA” song was played and every kid sang along and acted out the letters. Maybe the younger generation will take care of us in our old age.
The Bean Suppahs filled the evening with family-oriented entertainment, and I wouldn’t have been surprised if they had let one of the 8-year-olds at the birthday party go up and pinch-hit. I was psyched when I jumped over three rows of people, injuring 12, to catch a free visor.
As we left the park on a cool Maine summer night, my wife remarked that this was the most fun she has ever had at a game. It was great to enjoy baseball for the love of the sport with no concern about the score.
We got into our car and with no other vehicle in sight, whisked effortlessly into the night. I turned on the radio to listen to the aggravating end of the Red Sox game and my wife started reading her book. Oh well, back to reality.
Scott’s new book, “The World According to Scott,” is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Scott can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
