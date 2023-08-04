I go into my favorite neighborhood sandwich shop at least twice weekly to get the feta wrap for lunch. It’s delicious. I believe the key to a fulfilling life is feta and hummus in at least one meal a day. My mother used to say it would put hair on your chest. No wonder my sisters never touched the stuff.
One day last week, I went into the place just to go to the men’s room. As I was leaving a guy who worked there stopped me and said the bathroom is for customers only. I had never seen him before and told him I was a regular customer. He got in my face and said you’re only a customer, if you buy something. Seriously?
There isn’t anyone reading this who hasn’t gone into a business at least once to use the restroom and left without buying something.
So if you think this doesn’t include you, please stop reading and make an appointment to see a gastroenterologist.
The biology of a human being makes it necessary to go to the bathroom. The people who govern and have governed in the towns and cities of Massachusetts are not aware of this.
Thus, the lack of public restrooms. There are plenty of parking meters, though.
The Founding Fathers should have included an amendment in the Bill of Rights guaranteeing free and equal access to public bathrooms. This is why James Madison is a swear word in our house.
“Hey James, would it have killed you to throw in the Right to a Public Out-House While Running Errands amendment?”
Indoor plumbing wasn’t commonplace until the mid-1800s. Wow, is that an underrated invention. Before that time period, it was outhouses and chamber pots. The mere thought of the stench of a filled chamber pot has me throwing up in my mouth.
Despite the longtime myth, Thomas Crapper didn’t invent the flush toilet. Sir John Harington built the first toilet in 1596 for his godmother Queen Elizabeth I. But it was a lot more fun calling it the Crapper than the Harington.
For all the bragging of living in a modern world, Porta Johns are just plastic outhouses. I’m a big fan. I’ve never run as fast in my life as I have to get to one of these. Who is the Porta John named after? You guessed it, John Harington. Good for him for getting some recognition. Of course, Porta Crapper would have been so much better.
We still haven’t invented a place for dogs to go to the bathroom out in public, other than out in public. Maybe Thomas Crapper’s ancestors can start working on something. Just don’t include the words chamber or pot in it.
I do think restaurants are unfairly burdened by being the only place we can go, when we gotta go. They agree, as most restaurants have signs that say, “No Public Restrooms.” I went by a place that had that sign along with one that said “No Shoes, No Shirt, Get Lost,” another that read “Security Cameras are Looking at You,” and yet another reading “Cash Only or Start Walking.”
“Excuse me, what does your store offer?”
“We sell hostility!”
The restaurants that do allow you to use their bathrooms mess with you in other ways. Signs on bathroom doors can be confusing as to whether it’s for men or women. I was in a Mexican restaurant and on one or the doors was an image of a person with a white sombrero. The other door was the image of a person with a brown sombrero. I had no clue which door to pick.
I stood there analyzing it for a few minutes and then put my glasses on to look closer. Then I went on Google to see if they could help. Nothing. Then I waited to see if someone would exit.
After 10 minutes, I picked the brown-hat door and walked in.The bathroom smelled like lavender so I knew it was the wrong one. I rushed out of there. I opened the white hat door and didn’t see any urinals. I booked it out of there while covering my face and ran down the street to a gas station.
But alas, the answer to my prayers might finally have arrived. Self -cleaning public toilet kiosks have been created and are being tested in cities across the country. One problem is when the sprinklers activate while people are still in them.
With my luck this will happen to me and I’ll walk out of a bathroom with my pants soaking wet just as a bus of YourTubers drives by.
I had no interest in debating with the guy the definition of a customer, so I told him to take off and that I’d never step foot in the place again. Now I go to Costco and buy a vat of hummus and feta and make the best feta wraps west of the Mississippi.
Well, maybe west of Billerica.
Scott’s new book, “The World According to Scott,” is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Scott is a Methuen native and can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.