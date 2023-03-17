My nephew started an internship and I mentioned to him that as a young person, it will be a good opportunity to make connections in the business world.
He asked, “At what age did you start making connections?”
“Oh, probably around 6 years old, but they weren’t people you would list as references,” I said.
Back in the 1970s, you had a connection for whatever you needed. You had a butcher and you had a meat guy. They were the same person. The butcher worked at the store, cut your meat and was a big personality. The meat guy never spoke a word and sold you quality meats at a reduced price at the loading dock. Don’t ask questions, the man carves flesh for a living.
You needed your driveway paved? There was a guy who worked for the city filling the potholes. He could come over in the morning and pave your driveway before he began his work day. He’d give you a great price, as his expenses were quite low.
How did it work? Well, they’d fill a pothole next to your house and the truckload of asphalt accidentally spilled onto your driveway. And, you know, they couldn’t very well put it back on the truck, so shortly thereafter you’d have a shiny new driveway. Didn’t he get in trouble with his boss? He was the boss.
I remember a guy sitting outside a 10 a.m. church service every Sunday selling cartons of smokes out of his car. People were lined up like they were taking confession. “It’s going to be a tough week coming up, give me two cartons.” He had plenty of matches and always gave a discount. Apparently, the cartons fell off a truck somewhere and he found them. He must have found a lot because he sold them my whole childhood.
One of my best friend’s father worked as a traveling salesman for a grocery distributor. Before there was Costco, there was Peter’s dad. He had a list of products from food, to condiments, to personal-hygiene items. We would put in our order once a month and he would sell us samples. I thought all products came with an orange label declaring them not for sale.
You didn’t always get the most popular items. Sometimes you received the stuff he couldn’t sell to stores. My mom still has 46 jars of nonfat mayonnaise in the basement if anyone’s interested. Just a note: Normal mayonnaise fat content is 80%. I think this was meant to be used for drywall.
We had a guy who worked at a packie, otherwise known as a liquor store for all you out-of-town readers. Some people had a milkman delivering. Our neighborhood had Paulie the liquor guy. You’d leave him an envelope of cash with next week’s order under the doormat. Paulie ended up getting shot and killed by someone holding up the packie. Maybe Paulie figured he was the only one allowed to rob the place.
If you enjoyed going to the movies, it was in your best interest to find someone who knew an usher. You and your group would skip the ticket booth—as they had to account for each ticket handed out—and beeline it to the guy ripping tickets. He’d give everyone a wave to move on through and meet the point person in the bathroom. That was where you’d make a donation to his favorite charity.
I remember being in summer camp in 1979 and all of the campers and staff went to see Bill Murray in “Meatballs.” There were around 100 people and the usher let us all in through the emergency exit door. I think the counselor gave him 10 bucks. Minimum wage at the time was $2.90 per hour. No one has ever waxed poetic about that salary. The theater made their money back and more when the kids bought the overpriced popcorn, drinks and candy. Then again, I had a cousin who worked the concessions so, yeah, “Free drinks for all my friends!”
Getting your driver’s license was a thrilling right of passage for a 16-year-old. It meant freedom. Knowing someone who could get you a fake ID meant power. These days, you can go on a website and order a fake ID for under $100, which is better than the DMV. Back then you had to search all of Essex County looking for your doppelgänger who was 21 years or older who would give you his expired license. All the attempts to make a fake ID were useless. We thought lamination was a Kool Aid flavor. My name for five years was Eddie Thompson. It was so ingrained in me that one of our children’s middle names is Eddie to continue the family name.
My nephew is enjoying his internship working at a hedge fund. He said he’s learning a lot about how they manipulate the financial markets.
The more I think about it, my connections were more reputable.
Scott’s new book, “The World According to Scott,” is available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Scott can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
