I gotta get up. I’m 46 steps away from my minimum hourly step count of 250 steps. Time to begin pacing up and down my home office until I reach the mark. Damn, I just bashed my foot on the freaking table!
I’ve fallen and I’m injured. Help! I can’t get up and my wife is out of the house. She won’t be able to assist me to the finish line. I need to rise, only three steps left. Only seconds remaining! I’ll crawl to get there. Oh momma! Success!!!
Like many of you, I wear a physical fitness monitor and activity tracker. I wear a Fitbit on my right wrist and an Apple Watch on my left. I’m obsessed with health stats. My wife says I need a Fitbit for my mouth to monitor what I say. Touche.
My daily step goal is 20K steps. As a runner and walker this is not only reachable, but crucial for the Earth to turn on its axis. In the Kerman household, if I haven’t hit my daily step count, you better put on a pot of coffee, cause it’s going to be a late night involving pacing the hallway.
I’m the guy who walks around the airport while waiting for a flight, making everyone increasingly uncomfortable as I go back and forth continuously checking my watch. I’ll suddenly announce for all to hear, “Everyone, stop what you’re doing!” and as passengers dive for cover and my wife groans and slinks away I report, “It’s 162 steps to Aunty Anne’s Pretzels from the ticket counter. Join me, won’t you?”
My Fitbit shakes and explodes in fireworks when I achieve my daily goal. I could return from being lost in the wilderness for 12 years and not get such a reaction.
Fibit is constantly congratulating me, awarding me virtual badges like I’m a Boy Scout. I see a pattern. We live in a world where at every turn corporations are applauding us. This can be confusing. I went online and bought a tube of cream to get rid of ringworm and was congratulated and given a coupon for my next purchase of ringworm cream. Who tries to get ringworm? This is not a ‘cue the cheerleaders’ moment. Also, why do I need a coupon? This 16-ounce tube should be enough to cure a ringworm pandemic in the Merrimack Valley.
My Apple Watch keeps an extensive record of my sleep patterns. Sometimes, I’m a restless sleeper. But the watch says I slept soundly. I feel like this is a soap opera storyline: “Hello watch, we need to talk. How I feel and what you’re telling me I should feel are two different things. I’m getting mixed signals. When you don’t record my nap correctly, it tells me you’re not paying attention to me or even care.”
The app lets you compete against friends for the most daily steps. This is a bad idea. It’s kind of like going into business with your best friend. I received an evening call from a competing friend last week.
“It looks like I’ll beat you soundly today,” he said.
“Well, I have the flu and can barely shift positions on the couch without passing out,” I answered.
“Excuses, excuses,” he gloated.
Centuries from now, a story will be told about a sick, middle-aged man who rose from a comfortable lying position, pushing aside his electric blanket, cup of tea and cookies and shakily began to wander aimlessly around his neighborhood in the bitter cold, stopping only at the stroke of midnight.
That confused and delirious man beat his friend that day by four steps. He was hospitalized shortly thereafter for pneumonia and then transferred later to a psych ward where he spent his final days with his face pressed against his watch.
I wear two watches, but I check my phone to see what time it is. It feels like my watches are working so hard collecting data that I don’t want to bother them with such pedestrian responsibilities. Let’s call it a quirk. As you can see from the last paragraph, medical professionals don’t agree.
Not all of the data is necessary. My Fitbit records how many floors I climbed. Seeing that I never met anyone who enjoyed walking up stairs, that feels forced. Now, how many times I passed gas per day would be funny. Seems like a missed opportunity.
Good luck, friends, beating me on that one.
Scott Kerman’s new book, The World According to Scott, is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. He can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
