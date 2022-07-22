I’m old-school in an onerous way. When a car alarm goes off on my street seemingly forever, I run into the street and begin screaming at the top of my lungs, “Someone’s stealing a car!”
And magically, the car owner stumbles out to shut off his freaking alarm.
There are 2,400 cars stolen per day in the United States. The alarms aren’t stopping anyone from stealing a car. They’re just noise fillers for when the leaf blowers are out back smoking a cigarette.
So many of the alarms that used to “alarm” us, we now ignore. I once was in a line at the DMV and the fire alarm started blaring and no one reacted. I started to walk out of the building just in case, I don’t know, there was a fire!
The DMV employee screamed to me that I would have to go back to the end of the line if I left. Truly a Sophie’s choice.
Death by smoke inhalation or death by standing in the DMV line until you, well, just drop dead.
In my wife’s eulogy to me, she said she’d make sure to mention that, despite my horrific death, my last heroic act was to get the car registration renewed.
The alarms have just grown louder as we’ve continued to turn a deaf ear. Just like actor Nicolas Cage’s career path. As he aged, he thought if he yelled his lines louder, it would make them funnier. Nick, we can hear you loud and clear, it’s just not funny.
My neighbor’s house alarm is loud enough to register in eight counties. It has 493 separate noises. One is the song, “Jolene,” in Hungarian. O.K, that’s actually kind of cool, but still.
My recent study found that 99% of the time a home alarm goes off, it’s because someone has forgotten the alarm code or had to pee so bad they chose the bathroom over avoiding a police visit.
What am I supposed to do when I hear a house alarm? Prepare to chase a robber down the street to recover the 99-inch TV that you got at Costco for $29.99?
The father of alarms growing up was the alarm clock. This was the worst invention ever created. Picture an unassuming round piece of metal the size of a DQ Sandwich, before they reduced them and started charging $72 for each one.
But when it rang it sounded like it was Defcon1. Nuclear war is imminent and the missiles are on their way. It would shake like it was high on crack until it inevitably fell on your head.
If you didn’t bleed out from a head wound, you attempted to bang the crap out of the alarm and ended up with a 10-stitch gash on your hand.
Chill. I’m just trying to wake up early to eat the last of the cinnamon rolls before my sisters get to them.
As a kid, the best alarms were school alarms. Cue the sound. End of class. Pulling the school fire alarm was the prank that graduated your status to full-blown juvenile delinquency.
And the urban legend is true. School fire alarms do contain a tamper dye that sprays onto the person who pulls it. It’s extremely difficult to remove and stains the hands and exposed skin, making the perpetrator easy to identify.
So basically, back in the day, the expectation was that there would never be an actual fire, only wayward kids on a mission. This, despite the fact that all schools are just warehouses for bunsen burners and glue.
But if you heroically pulled the fire alarm due to a real fire, you were sentenced to a permanent body stain, making you glow in the dark. The upside, a lifetime nightclub entry stamp.
I have to go now as the smoke detector is going off, which means my wife is cooking dinner. Don’t be alarmed. If anything happens, in my eulogy to her, I’ll mention that her last act was a perfectly cooked meatloaf.
Scott Kerman is a Methuen native and host of “The Grandstanders!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.