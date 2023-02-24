I’m the fourth of six kids. I’m a middle child. There are some of you who will stop reading now so as not to give me any attention.
No matter how well life turns out, no one would’ve chosen to be a middle child. Instead, we would’ve preferred to be the oldest child raised in a pack of wolves.
Parents keep their children back a year so they can be more mature physically and mentally. I entered first grade at four years old because, apparently, I didn’t get the factory job.
Birthdays for my siblings were jubilee celebrations. Lots of presents, pizza, cake, ice cream, and kids running around in blissful revelry. I had to work the events taking coats and serving drinks.
My birthday is February 3rd. It was never celebrated. I remember on my tenth birthday, I found the gumption to mention it at dinner that night. My parent said, “Is that right? Yours is a tough date to remember.”
In every family picture during vacations, I was placed at the end so if I died, they could seamlessly scissor me out of the photo. The fun family memory would remain intact.
Middle children are classified by society as expendable family members. We unwillingly sign the social contract that if any family member needs a kidney, ours are readily available.
When I was young, I never had new clothes. I wore my older brother’s “hand me downs,” which is one of the worst three-word combinations in the English language.
I’ve heard people wax poetic about hmd’s. Right, give me some out of style pants ripped at the crotch and a shirt with calcified armpit stains and send me out in the world to conquer.
All this talk about proper identifying pronouns is nothing new to middle children. We were identified as him, her or they our entire childhood, as no one could remember our name. I had an Uncle who called me Steve. No one ever bothered to correct him. To this day, I still turn around if someone screams out, “Hey Steve!”
Parents have no interest in rearing middle children so they assume we have “issues.” I was in speech therapy all of elementary school. Which is ironic. Was it that my Methuen accent wasn’t strong enough? Were there disconcerting signs I was pronouncing my R’s correctly?
I didn’t mind though, since the speech therapist, who used to take me out of class twice a week, was smoking hot. By third grade, I was waiting at the door for her arrival with candy and flowers.
We have a close family friend who is a middle child. She is the middle of three girls. On her wedding day, that one time in her life when the spotlight should have shined on her alone, her oldest sister announced her engagement and the youngest sister announced her pregnancy.
My wife is my true soulmate, as she is also the fourth of six children. The first time we spoke, it was like we both fought in World War II, but in different platoons.
We make up for the lack of praise growing up by complementing each other for the simplest of tasks. “Honey, incredible job emptying the dishwater, you’ve taken it to another level.”
We’re good listeners because no one lets us speak and if they do it’s only because they’re trying to take a breath. My current count is 2,937 people who promise that the next time we get together, we’ll catch up on what’s going on with me.
I did take away one extraordinary trait to brag about in my middle child resume: A genius-like ability to hide ice cream sandwiches.
Hood ice cream sandwiches back in the day were masterpieces. My brothers got the magic trick sets, but I learned to make those two wafers and ice cream invisible in the freezer. I hope all of you are enjoying the fruit.
If you think this is just a pity piece and are saying to yourself, “Why don’t you quit complaining and get a life, you whiny, middle-aged, middle child,” I’d like to take this time to thank you for the sympathetic ear, kind words and sound life advice.
My college buddy is the fifth of eight children and is the most well adjusted middle child I know. He tells a story that when he was a child, his family left him alone at a camp site while they went on a family rafting trip. That’s the only story he ever talks about when mentioning his family. It’s like they don’t even exist. He does have one strange quirk, each night he goes out around midnight and howls to the moon.
