Seemingly a day doesn’t go by when you don’t hear a news story that someone in Massachusetts drove their car into a house or business. I went the first forty plus years of my life never hearing of such an occurrence. Not anymore.
The first time I heard of this happening, I thought it must have been for a movie:
“Tyler, what did your father and I tell you about lying?”
“But Ma, I’m serious, there’s a car in our living room.”
It’s now so commonplace that if the person currently parked in your kitchen isn’t drunk or stoned, you softly describe them as distracted drivers. Albeit, most likely distracted because they were texting or forgot they don’t have a self-driving car.
“But judge, the GPS said the quickest route was to drive through the nail salon.”
Rear-end collisions are the most common type of crashes because the driver typically wasn’t paying attention to the car in front of them. Indisputable, case closed. However, this never stops people from somehow blaming the driver in front of them. “You were going too slow!”
So in reaction, you rammed your car into me?
If people aren’t paying attention while driving, this would suggest it carries over into other parts of everyday life. Oh, you think? Walk down the street and you feel like a Patriots running back bobbing and weaving through people focused on their phones or lost in some alien-like trance.
“Freddie, you showed great speed and agility maneuvering through those clueless people, but why did you spike the coffee drinks?”
A big reason for not paying attention is we’re bored. Like many people, my math career ended after algebra. Unfortunately, Methuen High School didn’t see the math retirement press conference and I was forced to take trigonometry and calculus.
“Today class, we’re going to deal with finding and properties of derivatives.”
Just writing that sentence made me stare vacantly at a clock.
Massachusetts officials disclosed a few weeks ago that they weren’t paying attention and accidentally misused $2.5 billion in federal funds. Not million – billion! If we’re to believe this excuse, then the people who were paying attention probably have a new summer home at the Cape.
The Red Sox lost a game last week because neither the Sox player on base, Reese McGuire, nor the third base coach, Carlos Febles, bothered to pay attention to the fact that the Blue Jays outfielder caught the ball. They were too busy jumping up and down celebrating as if it was a home run.
The next day there should have been a pink slip and pom-poms at their lockers in case the Sox ever form a cheerleading squad.
MBTA subway drivers are the poster children for not paying attention. They’re always banging subway cars into each other like it’s an adult version of Dodgems. People planning on riding the Green Line are encouraged to tie up their affairs before going on board.
The T is on a huge hiring kick trying to add personnel to a failed transportation system. I can’t imagine that interview process. The interviewer keeps asking the interviewee questions and getting nonsensical answers back.
“Sir, You don’t seem to be concentrating at all in this interview.”
“I’m sorry, what?”
“You leave me no choice but to hire you immediately. Can you start this afternoon?
House fires are most likely to start in the kitchen. The primary cause is when people go to bed and forget they have something cooking.
“I’ll just let this bacon fry on the pan while I take a nice afternoon nap.”
I grew up in an era when most of the time your parents didn’t pay any attention to you. We sure learned to like that a lot. Especially when they were watching television. It was the perfect opportunity to tell them bad news because they weren’t listening.
“Hey Pops, I don’t want to interrupt ‘All in the Family,’ but I kind of crashed your car last night. Timmy has a hammer and we’re going to bang it out. So it’s all good, right? See you later.”
Falling asleep is the definition of not paying attention. Every time I watch a documentary with my wife, I nod off. Actually, I just shut my eyes for a bit and try not to snore until she makes a comment about the show. I immediately spring up and give her a generic answer.
I got in trouble when she asked if I believed in polygamy. I didn’t hear her question but said, “It’s very intriguing. I’ll have to think deeper about it.”
Now I have to figure out how to get back in her good graces. Damn, maybe calculus would have helped.
Scott’s book, “The World According to Scott,” is available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Scott is a Methuen native and can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
