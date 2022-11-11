Ever since social media was invented, the country has gained quite a reputation as a bunch of whiners. This is most definitely true and well deserved. If there was a national sound, it would be two cats fighting.
But I would argue that on the food chain of pathetic scale, we’ve become the worst bunch of cryers. I’m not including children the age of birth to 2 years in this sorry group. They get a free pass as that’s their only way to communicate without vomiting.
Before crying became a national epidemic, it was something earth shattering that prompted it. The world around them stood still in empathy. A death of a loved one or friend, an extreme sickness or injury, or maybe their pet died. Now, it’s because their oatmeal didn’t meet their expectations.
Crying today might be because you’re not hydrated. If you lost your job. Tears. You got a new job. Tears. You didn’t get selected for a promotion. Tears. You got promoted. Tears. Lunch place ran out of chicken salad. Tears.
My friend recently told me his daughter was crying uncontrollably because she got an A-minus in a science class and had never received such a grade before. I thought it must be out of happiness. Wrong. He said they set up a meeting with the teacher to discuss this “travesty.” Okay, now I’m crying.
I received an A-minus once in school. It was when I changed an F to an A on my report card in fourth grade. I added the minus to make it more believable. To this day, I can recall with tremendous pride seeing that A-minus grade while I forged my father’s signature on the card.
There are thousands of emoji’s with tears of joy and happiness to choose from. Pick any of them just as long as you’re crying.
I’ve literally cried laughing less than 10 times in my whole life. So I can “understand” how that would be a normal response. The last time I did, it was a story my friend told about his daughter’s grade.
I never understood crying while watching a movie or television show, either. It’s not real. They’re acting. After the healthy actor did the scene on his imaginary deathbed that you’re weeping about, he jumped out of bed and enjoyed a nice beef stroganoff for dinner.
I like watching the NBA and NFL drafts. It’s the most exciting administrative day of the year in sports. It’s a yearly reminder that your time as a sports fan truly has no value. When these young top athletes would get drafted in the past, there would be lots of hugs, kisses and high fives. It was fun to watch people celebrate.
Now they just start bawling their eyes out. Inconsolable. Heads buried in someone’s chest, who is also bawling their eyes out.
Here comes the post-draft interview, where he’s sniveling and hyperventilating. Must see TV. I reacted with more composure when I woke up in the middle of my colonoscopy.
People can’t just be happy in life. Every birthday must be a coronation-meets-a-funeral. How about a big smile, some laughs and too much cake? Nope, let’s just start whaling about what a momentous moment this is in your life and make a speech about your near iconic status and how you want to be remembered. Oh Happy 28th—I couldn’t tell you what I was doing at the time — birthday!
At an athlete’s retirement press conference, the macho guy always cries. But yet, he walks up to the podium all smiles. Huh? Did you not mean to retire at your retirement press conference and this made you sad and regretful? Right. Tom Brady.
You were considered quite the gentleman back when if a lady was crying, you offered her your handkerchief: “Ma’am, I can see you’re upset so here’s a rag full of my snot to make you forget about your sorrow and concentrate on what sickness I might have just spread to you.”
Apparently the younger generation finds crying a suitable alternative to having sex. The older generation eats ice cream. The younger generation uses Twitter to whine. The older generation polishes off a third bottle of pinot grigio.
So next time you see a young lady crying in the street, don’t be upset or offer her a Kleenex. Rather, see if she has any science questions you can answer.
Scott Kerman’s new book, “World According to Scott,” comes out in November. He can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
