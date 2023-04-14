I picked up takeout from an Italian restaurant for a family gathering. The order cost $100. The hostess turned around and grabbed the bag of food. She gave less effort than a muscle twitch.
When I went to pay with my credit card, I noticed the amount shown on the portable card charger was $125. I asked the hostess why I was charged an extra $25. She told me if I don’t specify a tip amount, the “system” will automatically add a default tip of 25%. A 25% tip for take-out?! What in Holy Hospitality Hell is that? Che cosa! Did I accidentally get in line for a lap dance?
I told her I didn’t even see any tip choices on the screen and she said sometimes it skips that part. Now, in my experience the word “sometimes” really means “all the time.” But seriously, who can possibly notice these things every single time? It’s a computer; it’s an equal opportunity jerk. It’s not like it randomly decided to only screw over the guy wearing the Van Halen T-shirt.
The hostess handed me the bag and told me to have a nice day. No. It would appear having a nice day is no longer an option on my Bingo card. We need to go back and find that screen the computer so graciously “skipped” because I’m feeling a strong need to revisit the tip portion of our day.
“You mean you don’t want to tip me?” The hostess cried loudly enough for all of Italy to hear.
I want to pause here to mention I’m a very good tipper. My father used to say if you can’t afford to tip your server, you can’t afford to eat at a restaurant. Lesson learned. That server being someone who, when you sit down to eat, takes your order, suggests menu items, serves you drinks, a meal, and facilitates your payment. Basically, the person adopts you for 45 minutes. and that ain’t free! Stiff a server and they will still, in 25 years, be able to pull you out of a lineup of a thousand people. So if you go back to that restaurant to eat, call AAA while you’re eating, because your tires are going to be flat.
I asked a friend who manages a restaurant how much his place grosses in takeout per hour on an average night. He said around a thousand dollars. That would mean the Queen of Takeout, with her automatic stealth tip of 25% tip, is raking in $250 per hour on top of her normal hourly wage. If she works 40 hours per week for a year, she would make somewhere in the range of $500,000. Mama, don’t let your babies grow up to be cowboys. Let them work the takeout counter at the Lasagna Pot.
In addition to servers, I always tip bartenders, food delivery workers, taxi and Uber drivers, movers, barbers, and the like. I tip the housekeeping staff upon leaving a hotel. I’ve heard that’s old school, but I still feel terrible about taking $3 off the hotel desk that my father left when I was 7 years old. I got busted by my parents minutes later when I was in the hotel gift shop buying candy — just about to bite into a Charleston Chew.
I would have made a terrible bank robber. The gang would’ve all agreed not to spend any of the loot until the heat cooled down. Hours later, I would be driving around in a brand-new sports car with bling covering me from head to toe — just ready to bite into the last of the caviar.
The hostess said she would need to process the charge over again, did I want to go ahead with it? Geez, it’s not elective surgery, the answer is yes.
This is when I heard a sigh from the guy behind me. I turned around and said she’s giving herself a 25% tip on all orders.
“Not for me, I can tell you that,” he said.
“Tips” is actually an acronym that stands for “to insure prompt service.” Lots of professions deserve tips that don’t receive them: nurses, teachers, bus drivers, EMT’s, social workers, military members. Still, there are other professions that do get tips that I’m not completely sold on.
Doormen: I can open the door myself, thanks. OK, you’ve opened the door for me, now I need to stop and search for money to tip you for something I didn’t need or want done. Does this mean when I leave the building we’re going to have to do this all over again? Is there a window I can sneak out of?
The screen finally came up and I manually put in zero for the tip. I noticed a line of clean glasses on a table. I put a glass next to the register and placed $2 in it, and wished her a nice day. As I was walking out, I could hear the guy say, “I’ll put my tip in the cup too.”
Getting into my car I noticed the bag had no napkins or plastic ware. I think next time I’ll use one of the food delivery services. But, can we talk about all the extra fees they charge?
Scott Kerman’s new book, “The World According to Scott,” is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Scott, a Methuen native, can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
