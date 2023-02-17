I have a friend whose entire job resume is about his hobbies. There’s no actual work experience listed. He likes video games, photography and playing the trumpet. Also, he lists smoking marijuana, but mentions it’s for recreational use only. As opposed to smoking pot as a career? Shockingly, he’s unemployed.
While waiting for the Red Sox season to begin and the Bruins and Celtics playoffs to get rolling, my wife said I needed to take up a hobby. “O.K. Honey, what should I take up?” I queried. “I don’t know,” she replied. “Try different ones and see what you like. But whatever it is, do it quietly,” she specified very emphatically.
So I bought a 1,000-piece puzzle of a hippopotamus in a river. It took me a few hours to complete and I noticed that once put together, the hippo had an angry, confused look on his face. A face that screamed, “the picture you’re taking better not end up as a puzzle.” I found that I now had that same look as the hippo. I moved on.
I bought a magic kit. I’m not going to learn how to pull a rabbit out of a hat, because what am I supposed to do, kidnap a rabbit? Or worse, have one as a pet? Apparently rabbits are high maintenance and need to be entertained or they start chewing up furniture. Similar to my Aunt Linda.
I couldn’t figure out how to make small objects disappear, but I taught myself how to bend forks and spoons. Haven’t perfected how to bend them back yet. My wife doesn’t mind as she took it as an excuse for us to eat out every night. So the only thing disappearing is my money. I moved on.
I decided to start a vegetable garden. I picked the best spot in our backyard and read a book on gardening. I settled on growing tomatoes, cucumbers, strawberries and spinach. I was excited! Then my wife said I would need to build a barrier to protect the garden from animals like rabbits, woodchucks, chipmunks, squirrels and skunks. Let me get this straight, I put a couple of seeds in the ground and here comes Noah’s Ark? The barrier’s complete, it’s called my house. I moved on.
I bought a metal detector called the Bounty Hunter to search for treasures. I accessorized with headphones that are the same type used in 1980s libraries. I headed to the beach as a man on a mission. I was sure I would find money, gold doubloons, jewels, historical artifacts, or at least a penny head-side up.
When I arrived at the beach, there was a fellow metal detectorist intently scanning the sand. A couple hours later, I was about 1,000 bottle caps richer, and had amassed four full trash bags of cigarette butts, straws, plastic lids, condoms and a syringe. Awesome, my new hobby had quickly become sweeping up toxic waste. I ended up knocking into my new colleague in the middle of the beach and he screamed, “This beach is my turf, I’ll beat you senseless if I ever see you again.” Isn’t that lovely? Anyone looking for some retro headphones? I moved on.
I bought a crossword puzzle book. Not the one that touts “For Improving Brain Health” on the cover with a picture of a nurse cutting up someone’s food. I chose the one entitled “A Book for Adults.” I ordered it online and to be honest with you, I was a bit disappointed it contained only crossword puzzles.
My go-to answers for any crossword clues referring to the South were Alamo or pralines. If it was a Hollywood clue, I’d answer Alan Alda or Aladdin. Needless to say, I spent most of my time asking my wife for answers, which were usually, “I thought you were going to be silent.” She kicked me out onto the deck. What’s a nine-letter word for “I can’t feel my toes?” Frostbite. I moved on.
I decided I would try to start a collection. I chose to collect refrigerator magnets. I have one of The Three Stooges that makes me laugh every time I open the fridge. I ended up buying so many magnets we had to buy another refrigerator. Then another freezer, which prompted us to put an addition on the house. Then I started putting magnets on my wife’s car. Then I ended up sleeping on the deck. I moved on.
With nowhere to turn, I went to have a beer with my friend, the King of Hobbies. I shared all my hobby misadventures and asked him for advice. “Just do what I’m doing,” he said. Okay. I ordered the next round.
