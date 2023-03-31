A poll came out recently that listed Americans’ least favorite month as January. Those people are mistaken. January’s weather is terrible, but it’s the month the holidays are over! The worst month of the year is March and today is, at long last, the last day of that dreadful month.
“I’m so sad March is coming to an end,” said no one ever.
Let’s begin with March 1. That’s when the rent, mortgage, car payment, and a slew of other monthly bills are due. Yes, this is an every-month occurrence, but since February McShorty flew by like Cupid’s supersonic arrow, you and your bank account feel like you just wrote those checks four-and-a-half hours ago. If you go away for February break, you’re essentially devoting a month’s rent to house your coffee table.
St. Patricks Day is March 17 and it used to be a spirited gathering of friends and family in a relatively civilized celebration. Picture an eight-hour neighborhood block party with green beer and corned-beef sliders. Now, it’s a bloated five-day pub crawl where you slog around in your own vomit while your friends try to tip over a car. St. Patty’s Day makes New Years Eve look like a cabernet sauvignon wine tasting.
The famous line describing March weather is that it “comes in like a lion and goes out a lamb.” That’s a bold-faced lie. What lamb? The lion ate that lamb for breakfast. March’s weather is all lion. The No. 1 conversation I have with my wife in March revolves around me trying to guess the type of precipitation that will be dropping from the sky.
“Honey, I think it’s raining. No, it’s sleet, actually snow, wait, wait, look carefully, it’s definitely hail.”
Finally, my wife comes up with the correct answer: It’s graupel. Whatever the heck that is.
An annual Kerman tradition in March is to all get sick. A few years back, it was the rhinovirus. My kids had it first, then my wife. Constant moaning. You would have thought it was a convention of bullfrogs. After a week, I boasted that I avoided getting the bug, most probably because of the superior way I live my life with exceptional hygiene and devotion to exercise. I hope you all learned a lesson moving forward. Ten minutes later I was in bed wailing like a hyena and pleading for death.
March is 31 days with no federal holidays. No days off at all. America is 246 years old and nothing positive has ever occurred in March worthy of designating a day or even a millisecond of reflection. In fact, if you look at the history of March, it’s all bad: Boston Massacre, the Spanish flu arrives in America; Three Mile Island accident; and the list just marches on.
After years of research, I have a solution. The Heinz company launched their tomato ketchup in March of 1876. Let’s start a holiday for the country to celebrate ketchup. It’s by far the best condiment. Families and friends will gather on Ketchup Day for the annual tradition of smothering hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries and chicken nuggets with ketchup. You can even overtly put it on your eggs with no fear of ridicule because, after all, it’s Ketchup Day! Once everyone’s bellies are filled and they’ve watched hours of “King of the Hill reruns,” people can go for a walk around the neighborhood and look for a car to torch.
Annually, over 100 million people, sports fans and non-sports fans, participate in filling out a bracket for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament known as March Madness. It’s the one activity in March when the country can band together. It’s a chance to predict the future results of 67 games. Of all the brackets this year, only 0.00005% of the participants correctly predicted the men’s Final Four. This, once again, proves that in March none of us will get anything right.
March is the month when people you haven’t seen since December stumble out of hiding for the winter thaw. I was referring to the over 1,000 people whose bodies are recovered each March within 100 yards from their house. The people buried in those dirty gray snow mountains who weren’t found until the sun stuck around long enough to do some melting. You could go to your mailbox in March and discover the missing mailman.
March 15, or as it is affectionately known, The Ides of March, is considered the unluckiest date of the year by people named Julius Caesar and those who believe in superstition. and to those people who don’t believe in superstition, I wish you good luck on that day. Right, sorry you don’t need it.
Tomorrow will be the first day of April and the beginning of the rest of our lives. March will be in our rearview mirror, not to rear its ugly head for another eleven months. Oh, I forgot, March isn’t completely finished yet. It leaves us with a maliciously disguised parting “gift” in the hopes of reaping some last little bit of chaos.
Happy April Fools Day!
Scott’s new book, “The World According to Scott,” is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Scott, a Methuen native, can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
