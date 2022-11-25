I was listening to the radio and Stevie Wonder’s song, “Superstition” came on. The opening line is, “Very superstitious, writing on the wall.” I love the song and it’s truly no wonder. I’m superstitious as it gets, without being institutionalized.
You either believe in superstitions or you don’t. The people who don’t believe can choose to stop reading, but it’s bad luck to start an article and not finish. Next paragraph everyone.
Being a superstitious person, I live in constant torment. Let’s address some of the more common superstitions:
Don’t put a hat on the bed. Seeing that it’s bad luck to wear a hat in the house, it sounds like you just committed the daily double of superstitions. Forget about buying green bananas. Sadly, I think your grocery shopping days are over.
Don’t walk under a ladder. How’s this a popular superstition? It’s so random. I think I’ve had the opportunity to walk under a ladder maybe 15 times in my life and I avoided doing it every time but once. The one time I did go under a ladder, the only bad thing that happened to me was I started repeating words three times in a row. No biggie, that was just for a few days, days, days.
The idea that you jinx yourself if you say something is a sure thing is a ridiculous superstition. Being positive about an outcome shouldn’t bring you misfortune. What! Are you crazy? You haven’t figured out life yet? The positive people stay home in a pandemic and the negative people go to a dinner and a show.
My wife brought her own superstitions into my world. Don’t throw away elastics. Why is that bad luck? Wrong question. All superstitions are inexplicable, so the question becomes, what’s going to happen next? In this case, that full body rash you got? Ain’t allergies.
Hit your sibling with a broom and your mom will die. That hung over me my whole childhood. Clearly this was some desperate parenting technique to try to control six kids. I can’t believe my mom was truly risking life and limb, or those brooms would have been under lock and key with the protection of the National Guard.
Now, that superstition that guarantees disaster if, while walking beside another person, you let an inanimate object like a lamppost come between you, is completely legit. The real question is, who gets punished for this, the person who separated or both parties? On a walk with my buddy, he veered around a tree, tripped over a curb and broke his ankle. Thank God, it could have been much worse. I’m fine, thank you for asking.
Step on a crack, break your mother’s back. Oh no, I just realized superstitions are male chauvinistic. How am I going to walk on a sidewalk and not at some point step on a crack? My memory is fading a little, but I don’t recollect all kids’ moms in the 1970s dying or being wheelchair bound.
As any superstitious person knows, the only ways to reverse the curse is to say bread and butter, or to immediately knock on wood. After jinxing myself one day on the street, I had to go onto person’s property to find the closest piece of wood. I had no intention of looking in the bedroom window, officer, and, really, who takes a shower at 4 in the afternoon?
Throwing salt over the shoulder doesn’t accomplish anything. First of all, good luck finding the salt shaker. Secondly, salt is such a pain to vacuum or mop up. I pick losing my pinkie finger instead.
I want to apologize as I didn’t take the, “Don’t wish someone an early happy birthday or it will never happen,” seriously. I accidentally did that three times last year to Facebook friends. I made up for it by waiting awhile to post condolences to their families.
You receive a “get out of a superstition free card” if you pick up a penny from the ground that’s heads-up. I have more pennies around the house that I rub constantly during the day for good luck. I know it’s kind of weird, but at least I stopped doing that to my neighbors.
My cousin broke a mirror last week and is facing seven years of bad luck. I told him I wouldn’t be seeing him for that time period and I wished him good luck with his bad luck. He told me I was a mental case. I wished him a happy birthday.
