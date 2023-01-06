I was in New York recently and my friend had tickets to the circus. I joined him as The Wallenda family was going to be performing their tightrope act.
The Wallendas are a family with four generations of tightrope performers who have been walking a thin line for over 100 years to the entertainment of millions. Each generation smoothly transitions in as the older set falls to their untimely and very public deaths. No need to order the cake for the retirement party; Uncle Karl slipped.
Why, after all these fatal mishaps, would the Wallendas continue to perform without a safety net? Would less people go see them? Would customers give them one star on Yelp?
Post by Sal from Salem: “Wallendas are frauds. The father was walking the tightrope while balancing his teenage kids and dinner plates and they fell. Into a net! Don’t go up there if you and your family aren’t willing to face your Maker. No circus for me. I’ll stick to going to auto racing and cock fights.”
Do we really need children watching a man fall 10 stories to have his head explode like a pumpkin? Children, cover your eyes, the clowns will be out soon, once they clean up the splattered brain matter.
Why do they do it? Maybe because they’re like most of us who navigate life without a net to catch us when we fall. Now that I have grown children, I would say being a parent is just like walking a tightrope. My neighbor told me if she could do it all over again, instead of having kids, she’d have had dogs.
You can read parenting books until the end of time and it doesn’t prepare you at all for bringing a baby home. My wife and I have twins, so we brought home double trouble. The nurse’s final instructions before we departed the hospital? “Keep the babies fed, changed, warm and breathing.” Every day?
Most people don’t have nannies waiting to take care of their child. The Hollywood set loves to say that being a parent is the most fulfilling experience of their life. If they could only remember the kid’s name.
Like most men, the first diaper I ever changed was my baby’s. This was not a task I volunteered for in the past. Sometimes, the best part of my day was when I changed a diaper that was only wet. Other days, it felt like I was cleaning up after the circus.
One hot summer day when the air conditioner wasn’t working, my son gave me an unexpected shower when I was changing him. An act just weeks earlier that would have mortified me, was now quite refreshing.
(Note: I found out later that in some cultures that is good luck. I think I’ll stick to my lucky rabbit foot.)
Most of the jobs we had in our younger years, we were absolutely unqualified to do. The big lie is that your employer will train you. Have you ever driven a bus? I have not. Well, the keys fit in the ignition just like a car. The camp members are already boarded. Here you go, catch.
When I got my first job behind a grill, the sum of my cooking experience was making toast. I was hired because I walked into the place. My interview? How old are you? I’m 13. That’s O.K, I can forge your worker’s permit. Here’s an apron. Start making the bacon-wrapped scallops. Reminder: Unless you’re into food poisoning, turn around when you open the front door of a restaurant and it has a notice looking for cooks, no experience needed.
Learning how to swim back in the 1970s was quite a harrowing experience. Methuen used to bus elementary school kids to the
YMCA in Lawrence. They didn’t call it swim class, they called it Drown Proofing. We’re not teaching you how to swim, but how to “not drown.” The unique motto: “You have to drown, before you can swim.”
Making the swimming experience even more nightmarish was the very old men who were members of the Y swimming in the pool alongside us, nude. After all these years, I still don’t know why. I very much wish they hadn’t. I can tell you, if one of them started screaming, “Help me I’m drowning,” they were going to die.
The Wallendas walked the tightrope that day without incident. My friend and I went to dinner at a seafood restaurant afterward and I picked crabs for the first time. It was fun, until I slit open my finger and had to get five stitches. I plan on doing it again, but wearing gloves. Just don’t tell Sal.
