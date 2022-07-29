I was going through some old papers and found a 1983 Boston Celtics game program signed by Larry Bird. Bird was on the cover with a printed signature and alongside it his real signature.
I had forgotten I had it and immediately showed my sports-obsessed twin boys. They went crazy and started grilling me for not taking care of something so “unbelievably cool.”
Signed sports memorabilia was not the craze in the 1970s and 80s. Something that gets framed and gawked at in a sports bar now would have been the same thing you Scotch taped to your bedroom door back then.
With money I could not spare, I have purchased over the years signed jerseys, Old Boston Garden seats and parquet floors with Larry Bird’s signature. Bird is one of my sports idols.
My boys asked me what it was like meeting him. My mind raced on what fantastic story to tell them, but the truth won out.
My sister had attended a Celtics game in Washington D.C., where she was a college student. After the game they went to a restaurant and noticed Larry Bird eating at the bar. She went over with her program to have him sign it. She was an attractive co-ed and Larry started conversing with her.
I started dreaming. What if my sister and Larry Bird had married? Larry Bird would be my brother-in-law! But that is the legal term. I would always refer to him as my brother.
Out of love for my parents, I would not have gotten rid of my last name, but rather changed my middle name to Bird. That was a far more believable way to explain in some rambling fashion why we’re brothers but do not share last names.
As a loving family member, I would invite my sister and her “husband/brother” to my house for all holidays. “Hey Sis, remember you and Larry are coming over for the weeklong Groundhog Day celebration.”
In my dining room, I’d have a spread of all Larry’s favorite foods on a heating lamp, just in case he came over. Larry, let’s watch the game and dig into your favorite hash browns.
While you’re sitting down bro, can you sign these four hundred basketballs for me? Just think, at $500 a pop I’m staring at $200K profit for buying a couple of bags of boneless spare ribs.
Larry and I would be inseparable. I would have Larry leave my voicemail message at work and home. I would take his dress shirts and sell them on eBay as Larry Bird “work-used” shirts.
I would get Larry involved in my poorly thought out business ideas. I can see it now, a chain of Larry Bird’s Brothers Pyramid Scheme Company.
I‘d be the guy who is always with Larry Bird in photos, described as the unidentified man. Larry and I could act as secret CIA agents, traveling around the world on a goodwill tour for basketball with the Harlem Globetrotters and Cher.
I’m prepared for the negatives of being a pro athlete’s relative. I understand if they get caught with drugs or are behind the wheel drunk or kind-of-accidentally murdered someone I’m to take the rap.
Obviously, if I need to donate an internal organ to my blood bro there is no need to even ask. One question Larry, “How do I continue to survive without a liver?”
My boys took the signed program and a few weeks later I saw it in a frame hung up in their playroom. I told them I could have done that if they had asked. One of my sons said, “Nah, we need to keep Larry Bird safe from you.”
Probably so.
Scott Kerman is a Methuen native and host of The Grandstanders! He can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.