I want to thank you all for coming today to this press conference. Is the microphone on?
There’s an awkward silence as I collect my thoughts and attempt to control my emotions. Also, I can’t find the cocktail napkin I wrote my speech on.
After much personal reflection and consultation with my wife, family and doctors, I’ve decided to publicly announce my retirement from playing pick-up basketball. I’m 57 and I want to spend more time with my family. The gym rat is leaving the building. Anyone got a tissue? I can’t do this.
I’m hurting physically and emotionally, but I want my fans across the world and the fellas who go next to remember me in all my glory. In my years of playing, I’ve broken fingers, wrist, ankles, teeth, punctured an eardrum, had numerous stitches, and something called a hip pointer. I’m the Evil Knievel of hoops.
I willingly gave my body to a game I love and in return have suffered more injuries than a crash test dummy. My motto?: If you ain’t limping, you ain’t trying.
My wife was very happy with my basketball obsession, as I would leave the house for three hours at a time and she could gain some much appreciated peace and quiet. Then, upon my arrival home, I would take a nap from pure exhaustion, adding to her bonus time. Her biggest concern is that my next endeavor will be a stay-at-home hobby.
I’ve carried a basketball with me my whole life. When traveling, I remember to take two things: my tooth brush and my b-ball. I’ve played in every major city in the country and in small towns where a strange guy walking down the street holding a basketball was headline news.
I played for years in Venice Beach, California, where I’m pretty sure my inability to ever leave the ground was the inspiration for the movie, “White Men Can’t Jump.”
I’ve played games against guys with guns strapped to their ankles and guys bigger than some apartment complexes. I’ve been shirts and I’ve been skins. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve prayed to be shirts. I’ve made my share of friends and had my share of fights. The scar over my eyebrow is a reminder to duck quicker next time.
I’ve played against former NBA players and guys who wore black socks and dress shoes. I’ve had games where I felt like I was Jayson Tatum and others when I couldn’t hit the side of a barn. I’ve shot baskets at the old and new Boston Garden and at rims fashioned out of coat hanger wire.
I’ve been the tallest guy on the court and the smallest. I had a hook shot, a tipsy doo, a crossover step and a no-look pass in my bag. I could grab a dollar from the top of the rim and give you change. (Actually, that was when my twins had a five foot Little Tikes basketball set. At least they were impressed.)
I’ve had games end because someone had to take their ball home and a group of players informed me that they were taking my basketball home. I’ve worn Keds, Chuck Taylors and Air Jordans. I’ve talked trash and shot baskets into a trash barrel. I’ve played against guys who couldn’t score by accident and who smelled as if they just had one.
I’ve played HORSE with my grandfather, my father and my sons. I’ve spent countless hours shooting baskets by myself, imagining I was playing for the Celtics and sinking the winning basket to win an NBA title. I spent the two most productive summers of my childhood just working on shooting with my left hand. I’ve skipped school to play in a church gym and skipped church to play in a school gym.
But, it’s all over. Oh sure, I’ve had people try to talk me out of retiring. (Mainly, my wife.) They said it seemed like such a rash decision. (My wife again.)
I knew it was time when my 12-year-old niece beat me at HORSE. I should never have taught her that shot behind the basket. I was happy for her until she gave me the throat slash wiggle and I vowed to cash in the savings bonds I bought her.
Even the great ones – Russell, Jordan, Bird, Magic – had to retire at some point. You have to know when it’s time to step aside for the next generation. …
But, I know that someday – this weekend – I’ll come out of retirement and play her again two out of three. Lets see if she can make the over-the-head, on-one-foot, one arm behind the back shot. I’m back, baby!
