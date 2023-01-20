My life is simple. I love my family. I love the Boston Red Sox. I love my running sneakers. My love affair with sneakers began innocently enough as a child. I think it was the new-sneaker-smell that first grabbed me. There was nothing like opening the shoebox to get my first whiff of a brand new pair of sneakers. It was like coming home. “Scotty, get your nose out of your sneakers and wash up for dinner.”
As a kid, it was my first serious quandary. Do I leave the sneakers untouched and enjoy them as one would a priceless artifact, or do I tear apart the wrappings and immediately put those babies into commission? In the end, simple economics and the fact that I was a ‘70s kid made the decision for me. (Translation: My feet did not stop moving until the street lights came on and dinner was on the table)
With each new pair, I became more resolute to wash off the scuff marks every night so my cherished sneakers would be perfect forever. This usually lasted a day, or one pick-up football game.
As I grew, I realized I had no place in my life for dress shoes, slippers or any other type of footwear. I was a one-shoe type of man, monogamous to my core.
This loyalty was supported by the fact that my feet were flat as pancakes. The hard, stiff leather of a pair of Buster Brown Oxfords was torturous to the most perfect of arches, but to my Fred Flintstone foot it was a device cobbled in hell. Further, I was always encouraged by my grandma, who wholeheartedly endorsed a career in “athletics” since I would “never be drafted into the Army with those flat feet.”
Maybe it was a simpler time, but I can remember fighting with my parents over two issues: my solemn vow to never consume a single pea (my parents believed death came to those who did not consume large quantities of this disgusting vegetable); and the desire to wear Converse for every occasion. My mother still can’t get over the fact that I wore sneakers to my uncle’s wedding. Then again, it was his third wife. I should have been allowed to wear my Little League uniform.
During my high-school years, I had a brief fling with basketball shoes. Maybe it was the extra ankle support and the fact that I broke my ankle playing basketball wearing running shoes. Or it could have been the exciting, new commercials and the developing feud between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. What finally broke up that relationship was the need to remove the shoes with a crowbar.
As my college years progressed and the number of miles I ran a day increased, I found that my sneakers were the only constant in my ever-changing world. They were a reminder of a simpler time and a comfort to more than just my feet as I adjusted to life as an adult. More importantly, there was no better pickup line than, “Let’s get together for a run.”
After college, I developed a sneaker dilemma. One small idiosyncrasy of my love for sneakers is that I refuse to throw any pairs away. Ever. I had sneakers dating back to the Nixon administration. Does one throw away photographs of their early years because they are a little faded? No. Then how can I be asked to discard my past, no matter the odor?
I married a woman who understands my love of sneakers. I think she was jealous at first, especially when her closet looked like a Goodwill Foot Locker. However, as the income level rose there was room for all of us to co-exist.
When my twin sons were born, their disrespect to my esteemed collection knew no bounds. My shoes were vomited on; thrown in the toilet and down the trash compactor; “cooked” in the oven; and “cleaned” in the dishwater. As they grew to eventually wear the same size sneaker as me, my sons began to raid my collection of “vintage” sneakers to impress their friends and the ladies. Good to know, despite the smell, my sneakers still got game.
Scott’s new book, The World According to Scott, is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited.
Scott can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com
