Growing up my parents said you should never use the word “hate.” Instead, you should say “dislike greatly.”
O.K. Got it. I hate winter!
Legend has it that many years ago an old, wise man – or the biggest blowhard ever – exclaimed, “New England has two seasons, winter and the Fourth of July.” I think the old codger may have had more issues than just the weather, but I get his point.
To combat my disdain of Jack Frost, I created my 150-days-of-winter system, a mental exercise so winter haters might see the light at the end of the long, cloudy, snowy, icy, sleet-driven tunnel.
In my world, winter begins Nov. 1 and ends March 30. I keep a countdown on the kitchen refrigerator and happily reduce the number daily. FYI: As of today, we have 70 days, or 1,680 hours, or 100,800 minutes left. But who’s counting?
I don’t like to be cold and winter is just different degrees of cold: chilly, frigid, freezing, bone-chilling, and “I-would-rather-live-in-Florida-and-sleep-with-alligators.”
My hobby in the winter is getting dressed and undressed to go out. I layer up like no other to walk in the weather. You see people walking around during bitter cold days without hats or gloves with their jackets unzipped . Those people aren’t crazy, they’re Martians!
I can prove it. Martians are programmed to reply with this answer when questioned about their lack of proper attire in the cold: “Well, I was brought up around here so I’m used to the cold.”
Exactly, brought up on Mars.
I don’t like snow. I don’t even like snow globes or snow cones. I dreamed of snow days from school, minus the snow. Because growing up in Methuen, snowball fights weren’t fun. They were battle royals.
It wasn’t like in the movies, where children dressed in Paddington coats with Scally caps and matching scarfs threw perfectly round snowballs at each other with big smiles on their face. A fluffy snowball would lightly brush a child on the shoulder and then they’d all run off to have hot chocolate with marshmallows that I would have cut off my sister’s small toe to drink.
No, not like that at all. Methuen snowball fights were scarier than professional wrestling steel cage death matches. A “snowball” consisted of ice, rocks, asphalt and a single-edged razor blade. The school nurse had to set up a daily triage unit near the playground swings for the injured. “I’ve tightened your tourniquet, now get back out there.”
Today, special interest groups seem to determine the topics that warrant daily discussion in the world. When it comes to winter, it’s the skiers who get the snowball rolling. “Next week’s blizzard is going to make the skiers very happy”; or, “No snow this week, skiers will be sad.”
I was speaking to my neighbor yesterday and he said he was heartbroken for all the skiers this winter due to the lack of snow. The local television weather report always includes a special ski report that often eclipses the “regular” weather news. What? Why?
Four percent of the U.S. population skis. Yet, 5 percent of people in the country have hemorrhoids. I don’t hear people at the diner saying, “I’m worried sick about the mounting cold and ice. I wish there was a graph somewhere that would outline how it might exacerbate the symptoms of someone’s hemorrhoids on a daily and hourly basis.”
I’ll admit there are parts of winter I like. Ice skating and sledding are fun. However, as you get older you realize each of these activities could be your last. Losing your balance while skating and wiping out after the age of 40 generally means a back injury where you need to leave your spouse and start dating a chiropractor. I fell this way once and I lay motionless like a turtle who couldn’t flip over. I ended up being treated by a veterinarian.
After the age of 25, you shouldn’t be sledding unless you’re with a child you’re related to. Then it’s one time down the hill for laughs and pictures before heading to the sidelines. Saying you suffered a concussion and lost your front teeth sledding by yourself is Webster’s definition of a village idiot.
Some will argue that during my 150 days of winter, there is Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, and Valentine’s Day, all festive opportunities to gather with family and loved ones near and far. The rest of you get a sharp pain in the kidneys when those holidays are mentioned in the same sentence as family.
But by far the worst part of winter is that it’s too damn long. April and May are no bargain and I’ve worn my winter coat to Red Sox games in June. Maybe the old man was wiser than I give him credit for. Then again, most of the time, I’m watching fireworks in the rain.
Scott’s new book, “The World According to Scott,” is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Scott can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
