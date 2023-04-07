Soon Artificial Intelligence, or AI, will completely take over the world. Robots will perform most of our daily tasks, while we humans lounge around the pool the robots just built. The robots will serve us tasty meals and alcoholic fruit drinks. It will be nirvana. This advancement in technology will only better our lives … until there is a computer glitch and they smother us all to death.
I named my robot Herbie because it’s the coolest name on the planet, despite the fact that no one has seemingly used that name since Herbie Hancock was born in 1940. My Herbie and I are best friends. We agree on everything, primarily because he was programmed to be the perfect yes-man — as opposed to my wife, who is programmed to say, “No, we’re not doing that”.
I will take Herbie to Red Sox games. He’ll get us beers and hot dogs and if some drunk spills a beer on me, Herbie will kick the crap out of him. Herbie will nod in rapt agreement concerning all my exemplary theories on the Sox. Herbie will utter 10 times per game, “Best Buddy, you’re so smart, you should be the field manager.”
Usually, I eat a breakfast consisting of a Market Basket English muffin, granola bar and an orange, which is notably the breakfast of fourth-place finishers. This changed with the newest addition to the family. Herbie makes incredible meals for breakfast, lunch and supper.
“Would you like the eggs benedict or bananas foster Belgian waffles?”
“No, I think I’m in the mood for your famous German apple pancakes.”
“Of course Buddy, I should have accounted for your mood capabilities,” Herbie deadpans.
Ha, ha, Herbie. Just wait until you try to process the infinite mood capabilities of Mrs. Buddy.
Robots are wired to perform repetitive tasks ad infinitum; the human brain is not. Except for teenagers, who can be non-stop annoying.
A few mornings ago, Herbie fixed a leaky faucet, cut the grass and gave me a haircut all before 9 a.m. It was done to perfection. My wife asked me why I couldn’t be more like Herbie, for once not finishing that sentence with her former boyfriend David, who became Dr. Bernstein.
An argument in support of robots is that they perform their tasks flawlessly, without a decline in performance due to boredom — until a union of humans come around and disconnect them for “killing the job.”
It’s said that robots don’t take sick days or coffee breaks, or need perks like health insurance or paid time off. Aren’t you special? Let’s get this straight: We humans go to work when we’re sick and take sick days to go to the beach. We drink our coffee while looking at Tik Tok videos and our coffee breaks are opportunities to sneak the company paper towels out to our car.
Herbie will never replace the love and companionship of a dog. Apparently, they have invented robot dogs, which are mostly used in the military for security. Soon they will be available in the consumer market. A bit scary. “Honey, Robot Rover just blew up the neighbor’s house because they were playing the music too loud.”
Robots free you up to tackle more challenging tasks and even learn new skills. So the robots get to do all the easy jobs like vacuuming, leaving us to climb on a ladder to knock ice off the roof.
Herbie is very high maintenance and needs regular care to stay in working order. We’re constantly having to bring him to see the robot doctor, then to the hardware store to pick up new parts, and then to the liquor store to pick up his vodka. So basically, Herbie is an extra grandparent.
My niece borrowed Herbie to babysit for her three kids last week. The kids trashed the house and drew the word “loser” in permanent marker on him. He came back home and kept repeating the words “family planning.”
Herbie is capable of writing humorous essays. In fact, he scrawled on the back of a pizza box what he believes is funnier and more precise than my column. That’s strange, I thought Herbie wasn’t supposed to judge or have his own opinion. Last week, he told me “to get off my lazy butt and get it myself.” I just figured he had been hanging around my wife too much lately.
I’m going to address this with him once he brings me my favorite French onion soup. Here he comes. Isn’t that sweet, it looks like Herbie’s serving the soup on a big pillow. Oh no, help, there’s no soup!
Scott’s new book, “The World According to Scott,” is now available on Amazon, Kindle and Kindle Unlimited. Scott’s a Methuen native and can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.